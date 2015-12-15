Used 1999 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,299
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Savana G2500.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKGG25R8Y1226276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,972 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Wahl Family Auto - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Equipment</b> The GMC Savana gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury is rear wheel drive. This GMC Savana has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit features cruise control for long trips. The GMC Savana features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury features a tilt steering wheel. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This half ton van is roomy and has towing capacity. <b>Packages</b> COLD CLIMATE PKG: engine block heater. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Savana 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG65R621146646
Stock: AC025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 138,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Lynch Buick Chevrolet GMC - Burlington / Wisconsin
2003 Sandalwood Metallic GMC Savana G1500 SLE 8 Passenger 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI RWD USB CHARGING PORTS, STREAMNG MUSIC, DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Security System, Premium Wheels, 145 Amp Alternator, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Front Chrome Bumper, Gray Painted w/Chrome Center Caps Wheels, LS Decor, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Reading Lamps, Rear Air, Rear Chrome Bumper w/Step Pad, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lamp.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Savana 1500 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG15T031152460
Stock: P13368A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 110,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,491
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.0L V8, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 15-PASSENGER SEATING (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIG), DRIVER SIDE POWER CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, TOW PACKAGE,*** POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,*** CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,*** CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE,*** PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1LT,*** KEYLESS REMOTE, TEMPERATURE GAUGE, COMPASS GAUGE, FLOOR MATS, 3.73 GEAR RATIO, POWER MIRRORS, RUNNING BOARDS, AFTERMARKET REVERSE CAMERA, 145 AMP ALTERNATOR, CHROME GRILLE, CRUISE CONTROL, DELUXE CONSOLE, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER PADDED VISORS, DUAL COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, FRONT & REAR CHROME BUMPERS W/STEP-PAD, GRAY-PAINTED W/CHROME CENTER CAPS WHEELS, POWER DOOR LOCKS W/LOCK-OUT PROTECTION, POWER WINDOWS, REAR AIR, REAR AUXILIARY HEATER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 16" FACTORY WHEELS, FIRESTONE TRANSFORCE AT2 LT245/75/R16 TIRES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJHG39U971214438
Stock: F23176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 126,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,480
Mills Ford - Baxter / Minnesota
145 Amp Alternator, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Point Digital Compass, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan, Auxiliary Lighting, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Front Reclining High-Back Bucket Seats, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Reading Lights, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lights.2008 GMC Savana G1500 LS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana LS 1500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG154381108517
Stock: 1F200369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 35,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,500$3,303 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF5H1111847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,995$2,600 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4H1111077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,999$1,459 Below Market
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Pack up and hit the road with the entire team in our 2018 GMC Savana Passenger 3500 LT Van. On display in Summit White, this Rear Wheel Drive van is endowed with a powerful 6.0 Liter Vortec Flex Fuel V8 that cranks out 324hp and is perfectly matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission. Your reward is near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.With plenty of seating for all of your passengers, our 3500 LT people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Chrome trim adds style; while keyless entry, rear privacy glass, air conditioning/heating and an AM/FM sound system keep everyone happily on their way. Those long trips are made easier with cruise control, full power accessories, and a trip computer and no doubt you'll appreciate the durability and comfort of cloth seats, carpet, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine.Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control and OnStar Emergency communications to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG4J1178532
Stock: G3357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 40,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,495$1,439 Below Market
Baha Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7J1197205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,337$1,639 Below Market
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG1J1178455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,995$2,122 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1112123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,888
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 GMC Savana 3500 LS RWD Summit White Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF0H1107141
Stock: 43283A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$16,500$2,469 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1111862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,995$1,994 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF0H1110380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,981$1,112 Below Market
Auto Republic Santa Ana - Santa Ana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4G1193570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,500$372 Below Market
Bill Estes Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT **Another Bill Estes One-Owner Vehicle**, **Rear Back Up Camera**, **15 PASSENGER**, 150 Amp Alternator, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG5J1178894
Stock: J1178894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 8,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,100
Bredemann Chevrolet - Park Ridge / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Sky 2020 GMC Savana 2500 LT 12 Passenger RWD 4.3L V6 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Savana LT 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJW7FFP9L1108086
Stock: BP7451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- certified
2019 GMC Savana LS 35001,160 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,500
Superior Buick GMC - Dearborn / Michigan
Summit White 2019 GMC Savana 3500 LS Clean Carfax, Rear-View Camera. Extended Passenger Van 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI CNG RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFB6K1100103
Stock: P11196
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Savana
- 5(25%)
- 4(75%)