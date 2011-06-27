Used 1998 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Great Conversion Van ruspol , 01/09/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 98 Savana conversion van last week and I can't stop driving it. THe leather seats are very comfortable and leg room is excellent. I made my first road trip to San Diego and cruised at 85mph and got 15 miles per gallon. Report Abuse

Lots of Repairs NelsonVSM , 01/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a Glavel (AutoForm) conversion with 75,000 miles. Very nice for kids for travel and camper. Lots of problems including: new transmission (3,000 miles), new dash board cluster, broken CD, broke power attenna, new power window motors, dash replaced twice, failed water pump, failed AC, 3 batteries, brakes every 14,000 miles, etc. Report Abuse

Windy! tfw3 , 07/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I paid close to 35K for an Exployer conversion. Great looking interior. However the ride is only fair and @ highway speed there is so much wind noise it is hard to hold a conversation Report Abuse

Great Van - built solid stockmds , 12/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my secound GMC. I bought this one new and paid almost $35,000. The price was a little step, but it is very dependable. I have only need a few minor repare and they were covered under warranty. This is a great van and I am very satisfied. Report Abuse