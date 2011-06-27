  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Conversion Van

ruspol, 01/09/2003
I purchased a used 98 Savana conversion van last week and I can't stop driving it. THe leather seats are very comfortable and leg room is excellent. I made my first road trip to San Diego and cruised at 85mph and got 15 miles per gallon.

Lots of Repairs

NelsonVSM, 01/16/2004
I have a Glavel (AutoForm) conversion with 75,000 miles. Very nice for kids for travel and camper. Lots of problems including: new transmission (3,000 miles), new dash board cluster, broken CD, broke power attenna, new power window motors, dash replaced twice, failed water pump, failed AC, 3 batteries, brakes every 14,000 miles, etc.

Windy!

tfw3, 07/15/2002
I paid close to 35K for an Exployer conversion. Great looking interior. However the ride is only fair and @ highway speed there is so much wind noise it is hard to hold a conversation

Great Van - built solid

stockmds, 12/22/2002
This is my secound GMC. I bought this one new and paid almost $35,000. The price was a little step, but it is very dependable. I have only need a few minor repare and they were covered under warranty. This is a great van and I am very satisfied.

GMC Savana

SHANE GRIMES, 01/12/2005
When my diesel van was new, from 1 to 3 yrs it had engine problems, transmission, alternator, sliding door, and few other problems, but they eventually got fixed. It is now pretty reliable except for the alternator belt has flown off 3 times. Despite the problems I've had, I love my van! It tows great! I have no problems passing any other truck type vehicles on any mountain passes. My husband agrees it out performs his 1997 4x4 dually Chevy diesel truck, except there is no 4wheel drive. I can honestly say this vehicle has enhanced my life, because of its towing abilities and the inside room it provides. I've learned to live with the cheap interior. I will buy this vehicle again, with 4wheel drive.

