Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,368
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,263
|$2,166
|$2,624
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,762
|$2,158
|Rough
|$792
|$1,358
|$1,692
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,259
|$2,721
|Clean
|$1,214
|$2,067
|$2,499
|Average
|$987
|$1,681
|$2,055
|Rough
|$761
|$1,296
|$1,612
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,333
|$2,290
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,220
|$2,094
|$2,538
|Average
|$992
|$1,704
|$2,087
|Rough
|$764
|$1,313
|$1,637
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$2,452
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,064
|$2,243
|$2,848
|Average
|$865
|$1,825
|$2,342
|Rough
|$667
|$1,406
|$1,836
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$2,250
|$2,847
|Clean
|$976
|$2,059
|$2,614
|Average
|$794
|$1,675
|$2,150
|Rough
|$612
|$1,291
|$1,686
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$2,228
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,165
|$2,038
|$2,482
|Average
|$948
|$1,658
|$2,041
|Rough
|$731
|$1,278
|$1,601
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,510
|$3,035
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,296
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,868
|$2,293
|Rough
|$832
|$1,440
|$1,798
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,365
|$2,373
|$2,874
|Clean
|$1,248
|$2,170
|$2,640
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,766
|$2,171
|Rough
|$783
|$1,361
|$1,702
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$2,371
|$2,999
|Clean
|$1,028
|$2,169
|$2,755
|Average
|$836
|$1,765
|$2,265
|Rough
|$645
|$1,360
|$1,776
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$2,063
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,887
|$2,294
|Average
|$884
|$1,535
|$1,887
|Rough
|$681
|$1,183
|$1,479