Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$2,368$2,857
Clean$1,263$2,166$2,624
Average$1,028$1,762$2,158
Rough$792$1,358$1,692
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,259$2,721
Clean$1,214$2,067$2,499
Average$987$1,681$2,055
Rough$761$1,296$1,612
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,333$2,290$2,763
Clean$1,220$2,094$2,538
Average$992$1,704$2,087
Rough$764$1,313$1,637
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,163$2,452$3,101
Clean$1,064$2,243$2,848
Average$865$1,825$2,342
Rough$667$1,406$1,836
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,068$2,250$2,847
Clean$976$2,059$2,614
Average$794$1,675$2,150
Rough$612$1,291$1,686
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,274$2,228$2,703
Clean$1,165$2,038$2,482
Average$948$1,658$2,041
Rough$731$1,278$1,601
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,452$2,510$3,035
Clean$1,328$2,296$2,788
Average$1,080$1,868$2,293
Rough$832$1,440$1,798
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,365$2,373$2,874
Clean$1,248$2,170$2,640
Average$1,016$1,766$2,171
Rough$783$1,361$1,702
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$2,371$2,999
Clean$1,028$2,169$2,755
Average$836$1,765$2,265
Rough$645$1,360$1,776
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,189$2,063$2,498
Clean$1,087$1,887$2,294
Average$884$1,535$1,887
Rough$681$1,183$1,479
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,087 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,887 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
