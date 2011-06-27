Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,695
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,773
|$2,434
|$2,776
|Average
|$1,395
|$1,913
|$2,192
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,392
|$1,609
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,060
|$3,174
|$3,747
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,867
|$3,391
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,253
|$2,678
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,639
|$1,966
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy XL SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,225
|$3,333
|$3,903
|Clean
|$2,011
|$3,011
|$3,532
|Average
|$1,582
|$2,366
|$2,790
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,722
|$2,047
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy XL SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$2,928
|$3,429
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,645
|$3,103
|Average
|$1,389
|$2,079
|$2,451
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,512
|$1,799