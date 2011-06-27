Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews

Not all its cracked up to be Wish it worked , 04/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I enjoyed my Envoy SLT for a while and then the heated seats went out, then it was the power mirrors, then it was the windshield wipers. Sorry to say that for the commercials on TV this is far from professional grade. I plan on trading mine in as soon as I find something other than a GMC to turn my head. Hope everyone elses is ok I believe there are too many bugs in mine. Report Abuse

How do you treat your GMC? michael l , 09/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2002 GMC Envoy 4 years ago with 43k miles on it. The only maintainance I have done is change the oil, brakes, and tires. Sometimes I will wash it. This has been the most reliable SUV I have ever owned. How do other people drive and maintain? Easy on the gas and this SUV will take care of you. I currently have 188,468 miles on it and still runs as smooth as butter. It is a 2002. 8 years later and still runs like new. Time to buy a new and pass this to my daughter.

A Great SUV! NCPIR8 , 12/24/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this Envoy, SLT-XL V6 since new in 8/2002, 6.5 yrs. with 115K miles. It has been great except for modulator for A/C replaced at 4yrs. Everything works fine, ride is great, carries 7 avg. sized men with room for a large cooler. Great gas mileage, 24+ highway and 17+ around town. On occasion will shift from 2wd to AWD for no reason. Mechanic has looked at twice. This has actually been in the shop less than my friend's 2002 Acura TL. I have back problems and the driver's seat is the best around for the electric adjustable lumbar support. Overall very pleased with this vehicle.

Professional Grade??? Graciegurl , 08/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After wanting to move out of minivan land and into an SUV I chose the Envoy XL. As soon as I test drove it I knew this vehicle was for me. Mistake number one. Although I love the ride, comfort and convenience it offers the GMC professional grade claim doesn't hold ture. My Envoy XL has been plagued by trouble as soon as I wrote the check and tried to drive it off the lot. Trusting they would repair it and make it right was mistake number two. Electrical problems, air conditioning failure,twice,squeeking, what next?