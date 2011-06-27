  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Rear antilock brakes are standard, and work only in 2WD. Four-wheel drive LSi models get auto-locking front hubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Geo Tracker.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Geo Tracker
posted,11/10/2002
We purchased this vehicle 6 years ago with 102,000 miles. We now have 192,765. In the last 6 years we have had to replace the computer at $650. Other than that, we have had only routine maintanence. It is finally getting tired but we are considering replacing the motor instead of junking the vehicle. The little thing really grows on you.
Geo Tracker
Big Willie,01/22/2003
Purchased this vehicle for my teenage son in 1994 with 90K miles. Ran fine until recently when I had to have the computer rebuilt($250)which I found out is a very common problem on Trackers and simliar vehicles built between 1989- 1994. Also had to replace the clutch which stands to reason since it currently has over 150K miles. I have the 4WD 5 Speed which is fun to drive. Somewhat noisy on the road (wind), but so are all convertibles. Overall, good experience with this vehicle.
Excellent 4WD for the money!
GeoJoe,06/04/2002
This vehicle, along with its twin brother the Suzuki Sidekick, and cousin the Suzuki Samurai, make EXCELLENT and AFFORDABLE alternatives to the way overpriced yet classic Jeep Wrangler CJ-series. The 2WD is fun in itself, but the 4WD model is very fun to drive. It is so small, light and nimble that when equipped with larger than stock tires <as indicated/specified below> it will easily go some places that the bulkier/heavier Jeep only wishes it could. On the road the ride and mileage is similar to the average 4WD SUV/Pickup. I currently own two of these models with 5-speed and manual locking hubs, and achieve typically 20mpg minimum in 2WD mode.
Great Vehicle
Diane,11/04/2008
I have had my Tracker since it was new. My husband bought me the hard top for Christmas back in 93 and it is probably why we still own it. It is and has been an economical vehicle and very functional. A great buy way back when!
See all 6 reviews of the 1991 Geo Tracker
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Geo Tracker Overview

The Used 1991 Geo Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, LSi 2dr SUV 4WD, LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, and 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top.

