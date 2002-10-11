Used 1991 Geo Tracker for Sale Near Me

Tracker Reviews

Geo Tracker
posted,11/10/2002
We purchased this vehicle 6 years ago with 102,000 miles. We now have 192,765. In the last 6 years we have had to replace the computer at $650. Other than that, we have had only routine maintanence. It is finally getting tired but we are considering replacing the motor instead of junking the vehicle. The little thing really grows on you.
