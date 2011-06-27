  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Tracker
  4. Used 1992 Geo Tracker
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
1992 Geo Tracker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Dashboard is slightly revised and a tilt steering column is a new option. Center console includes cupholders. New seat fabrics and cloth bolsters are added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Tracker.

5(44%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luv It
bubu,11/05/2010
This is a fun vehicle. It is to bad they stopped making it. People w/jeeps envy it. People always wanting to buy it. Wish I had a 2x2 better mpg. Avg mpg 27. Parts easy to find. Could use better front seats.
Finally
trakinmd,04/11/2007
After getting this cute SUV, had problems with what I thought was the fuel injector. Replaced injector (not a cheap item) but vehicle still wouldn't run. Later found out that computer module had burnt out (yet again not a cheap fix). Replaced computer and now it runs and I love it. It's fun to drive, with the 5 speed tranny, but sometimes wish it had a V-6. Plenty of power, though, for a four banger. It's sporty, fun to drive and I always get compliments about it.
Gave The Big SUV to Mom - Kept the Geo
Rockitdoc,03/27/2005
Fist drove the thing on rocky carribean roads. I was so impressed, bought it as a second vehicle. I have had it for 13 years, and it still runs like a top, and can get out of most any mess I get it into off road. The only car that comes close is the Landrover Freelander for triple the price. I go a long way on a $20.00 bill.
Tracker
Pickupman116,04/27/2002
I really like the Tracker. It's fun to frive and fun to have. It has plenty of room for the things I need to do. It's a perfect vehical.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Geo Tracker

Used 1992 Geo Tracker Overview

The Used 1992 Geo Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, and LSi 2dr SUV 4WD.

