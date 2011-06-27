1992 Geo Tracker Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Dashboard is slightly revised and a tilt steering column is a new option. Center console includes cupholders. New seat fabrics and cloth bolsters are added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Geo Tracker.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bubu,11/05/2010
This is a fun vehicle. It is to bad they stopped making it. People w/jeeps envy it. People always wanting to buy it. Wish I had a 2x2 better mpg. Avg mpg 27. Parts easy to find. Could use better front seats.
trakinmd,04/11/2007
After getting this cute SUV, had problems with what I thought was the fuel injector. Replaced injector (not a cheap item) but vehicle still wouldn't run. Later found out that computer module had burnt out (yet again not a cheap fix). Replaced computer and now it runs and I love it. It's fun to drive, with the 5 speed tranny, but sometimes wish it had a V-6. Plenty of power, though, for a four banger. It's sporty, fun to drive and I always get compliments about it.
Rockitdoc,03/27/2005
Fist drove the thing on rocky carribean roads. I was so impressed, bought it as a second vehicle. I have had it for 13 years, and it still runs like a top, and can get out of most any mess I get it into off road. The only car that comes close is the Landrover Freelander for triple the price. I go a long way on a $20.00 bill.
Pickupman116,04/27/2002
I really like the Tracker. It's fun to frive and fun to have. It has plenty of room for the things I need to do. It's a perfect vehical.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
