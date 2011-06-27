  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, available six-cylinder engine, rugged ladder-frame construction.
  • Weak base engine, meager cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride, and gawky styling, the Tracker just doesn't compare with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.

Vehicle overview

The underpowered and undersized Tracker faces stiff competition in the hot mini-ute category. Newer competitors like the Ford Escape, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda Tribute and Toyota RAV4 are larger, more appealing alternatives, albeit at a price premium.

Unlike many of today's unibody mini-SUVs built on car platforms, Tracker boasts full body-on-frame construction. Attention to suspension and steering tuning mask the old-tech underpinnings, resulting in decent ride and handling, with surprising stability and substantial road feel. Power front disc brakes with rear drums bring things to a halt, while four-wheel ABS is optional. A "shift-on-the-fly" four-wheel-drive system with automatic locking front hubs is standard on all 4WD models.

With its rounded roofline, sloping hood and sleek flanks, Tracker's design is stylish enough; whether you choose the two-door soft-top model or four-door hardtop. Better still, Tracker's interior is reasonably comfortable and ergonomically designed, but the material quality could use some improvement.

Four-door Trackers come in three trim levels: base, ZR2 and LT. The ZR2 could be considered the sport model, with a blacked-out grille, wheel opening moldings, five-spoke aluminum wheels and wider tires. The LT is the luxury model that includes a premium cloth interior (leather is optional), chrome grille and silver body-side cladding, in addition to the normal amenities like power windows, door locks and mirrors.

All Trackers get standard air conditioning and an AM/FM/CD stereo, while four-door models get child security rear door locks and a roof rack. Four-door Trackers have surprisingly comfortable rear seating for two adults. Stowing the rear seat provides a nearly flat load floor, but maximum cargo space still trails primary competitors'.

The two-door convertibles have a two-piece "easy-opening" top that opens up the front section, rear section or both to the sun, but you'll still utilize the uncouth parts of your vocabulary while raising or lowering the adversarial roof. Dealer-installed exterior accessory packages can also be added to custom-tailor your Tracker for more serious on- or off-road duty, if you so desire.

A 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC four-cylinder engine is standard on base model four-doors and both ZR2 and base two-doors. It puts out 127 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 134 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 revs through a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission. Four-door models in either ZR2 or LT trim get upgraded to a 2.5-liter DOHC V6. Putting out 155 horsepower and 160 lb-ft of torque, the engine is a welcome improvement, but it still lags behind the V6s of the Ford and Mazda twins whose top engines manage a healthy 200 horses.

Power-hungry drivers aside, there's no denying that fun-in-the-sun motoring is possible from behind the wheel of a little Tracker convertible -- even more so with the go-anywhere attitude afforded by its optional four-wheel drive. But if you're looking for a full featured four-door mini-ute, we would recommended checking out the competition first before settling on the outdated and outclassed Tracker.

2002 Highlights

The Tracker gets only minor changes for 2002. An AM/FM/CD stereo is now standard equipment on all models, while both LT and ZR2 models get new alloy wheel designs. Four new colors have been added to the color palette: Medium Green Pearl Metallic, Medium Red Metallic, Light Bronzemist Metallic and Indigo Blue Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Tracker.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luv my ZR2 updated.
Steve Little,10/26/2015
ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
I've had my Tracker ZR2 for nearly 14 years now. Had 7 miles on it back then. Only 86500 miles now, plus about 40000 towed four wheels down behind my motorhome. It has never, NEVER, failed me or my wife. It is a small,, nimble, fun little 4X4. I'll admit, there are better and more powerful drivers out there. But, after all these years, it's still clean, tight and fun to drive. Everything works like it did the day I bought it. Did have a rear oil seal fail under warranty. Nothing since. Putting on my 3rd set of tires now and we are heading out in a few weeks driving it 3400 miles to Florida to be our runabout at our winter home in Bradenton Beach. Update: Now 4/2016. I'm more in love with my tracker than ever. We drove to Florida the end of November. The tracker was loaded with stuff including 2 or 3 hundred pounds on the hitch carrier. It performed flawlessly over the 6 day drive doing 500 to 700 miles a day. As a runabout car, it is great. Small enough to make a parking space most anywhere at the beach. 92k on it now . The body and mechanics are still as tight as when it was new. update 10/2016 I'll sound like a broken record, but still love it. About 93000 on it now. nothing much else has changed. I love the strong A/C in the tracker. It handles Florida summer well. Update 4/2017 Still going strong. The silver paint is in excellent condition. I need to restore the surface of the bumpers. They are oxidizing in the Florida sun. The interior is still excellent. Otherwise, no drips, no runs, no errors. Love it. Update 11/17. Nothing new to add except that the silver grey paint is still perfect after 15 years including two years parked in the Florida sun. Still love it. Update 4/2018. Living in Florida, the Sun is brutal. Yet, the silver paint is still great. I have had to have the tire cover restricted but it still looks great. I have 97k miles driving and about 40k towing behind my motorhome. The steering and suspension are still tight and solid. Everything still works and I still love it. Dine the last update, I've put on new belts. That's it! Update 11/1/18. Still love it. I have been noticing and issue of the battery draining quickly though. I need to see if there is a short somewhere.
Excellent little car
alaska,06/24/2010
Have owned this for the past 2 1/2 yrs and it has never given me any problems at all. It has been completely reliable transportation. The only thing I have done to it has been regular maintenance and purchased a new battery only because it still had the original one. 4whl drive has been excellent and no need for snow tires and has driven on pure ice roads. More than enough power and still great on gas with the nice v-6 Suzuki engine. Maybe there have been some lemons but overall I can say this has been one of the best cars I have ever owned besides my Toyota truck and Saturn car and I would have to now rank this car along with them as well. Never heard of the tracker till I read a review.
My Wife's ZR-2
Country,06/11/2002
Its a very nice car, not to big but not to small to the point I have to fold myself up to get in, and she didn't want anything big. It drives very nice, and smooth, we have taken 3 trips so far , and it has been great. The biggest problem I see is that it doesn't like a crosswind much, but I put bigger wheels on it, and that did the trick. I also did a few small things with the motor to wake up some horse's, its real nice now. To me its a pretty good family car, I don't think anyone would go wrong with a small family.
Awesome mini SUV
Pj,06/26/2010
Me and my mother actually shared this vehicle, and it was everyone's favorite. It was the perfect size, Decent fuel economy with the 4 cylinder, the 4x4 was unbeatable, for a little 4 cylinder we would take it mudding and it would just sail around all those big "Mud" trucks that kept getting stuck. A real gold class SUV
See all 38 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Tracker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Chevrolet Tracker

Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker Base is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 147298 and147298 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet Trackers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet Tracker for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Trackers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 147298 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet Trackers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tracker for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,208.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tracker for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,907.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,408.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

