Consumer Rating
(31)
2000 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, surprisingly roomy passenger accommodations.
  • Buzzy and breathless engine lineup, meager cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even with last year's redesign, the Tracker still pales in comparison to more sophisticated mini utes like Honda's CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Vehicle overview

An all-new Tracker arrived last year, with a fresh look and revamped interior that made it more attractive to folks cross-shopping the Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V mini-utes. Only the name and a handful of components carried over from the previous-generation Tracker.

Unlike many of today's unibody mini-SUVs built off car platforms, Tracker boasts full ladder-type frame construction. But suspension and steering upgrades hide the rigid chassis, resulting in improved ride and handling, with better stability and more substantial road feel. Power front disc brakes with rear drums bring things to a halt, while four-wheel ABS is optional. A "shift-on-the-fly" four-wheel-drive system with automatic locking front hubs is standard on all 4WD models.

With its lower roofline, sloping hood and rounded flanks, Tracker's design is more modern than its chunky predecessor, whether you choose the two-door soft-top model or four-door hardtop. Better still, Tracker's interior is more comfortable and features better ergonomics. Four-door Trackers can be equipped with power windows, door locks and mirrors, while child security rear door locks are standard. Rear seating is surprisingly comfortable for two adults. Stowing the rear seat provides a nearly flat load floor, but maximum cargo space still trails primary competitors.

The two-door convertibles have a two-piece "easy-opening" top that opens up the front section, rear section or both to the sun, but you'll still utilize the uncouth parts of your vocabulary while raising or lowering the roof. Dealer-installed exterior accessory packages can also be added to custom-tailor your Tracker for more serious on- or off-road duty, if you so desire.

A 2.0-liter, 16-valve, DOHC four-cylinder engine is standard on the four-door and optional on convertibles. It puts out 127 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 134 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 revs through a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission. The base motor on the two-door is a 1.6-liter inline four available only with the stick shift - but the little motor's 97 tortured ponies and mere 100 foot-pounds of torque demand that you opt for the bigger engine mated to the five-speed. But even with its more powerful engine, the Tracker is woefully wheezy while under hard acceleration -- buzzing and complaining well before redline.

Power-hungry drivers aside, there's no denying that fun-in-the-sun motoring takes on fresh meaning behind the wheel of a little Tracker convertible -- even more so with the go-anywhere attitude afforded by four-wheel drive. And more practical-minded folks will no doubt appreciate the blend of good utility and fuel economy afforded by a Tracker four-door.

2000 Highlights

After a complete redesign in 1999, new colors sum up the changes for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Tracker.

3.8
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impressed me!
stuckinsopa,04/27/2011
We've had our Tracker since Sept 99. No expensive issues not covered under warranty.On our third exhaust system from converter back. To be fair though, snapped off the first two (don't ask!) Really aggressive tires are a must if you plan to off road. Wind roar is bad, but thats after 4 deer in 5 years. Body panels don't allign quite as good as when new.Wind WILL shift lanes for you.
A great little SUV
dan,01/30/2010
I have had a few of these and the 4 CYL engine is the way to go. The v-6 seems to have timing belt noise issues and does not hold up any near as long as the 4 cyl. These have no real towing ability and seem to eat front brakes. The body panels dent easily. The power steering rack and pinion also is known to leak. All in all it will go about anywhere and has ample heat and AC. I have seen the 4 cyl models with well over 180K miles on them with no issues. A safe bet for a used vehicle. It it hard to buy them at the market prices... these hold their value quite well.
Peppy and fun to drive
piasa,08/15/2008
I've owned my Tracker since Dec of 99. I bought it while I was in the Navy for a fuel friendly and peppy car for the San Diego area. The engine is a little under powered, but with k&n filters, cherry bomb muffler, and megaphone style exhaust tip, mine seems to have picked up a little bounce in its step if you know what I mean. I owned it less than six months before I put it on a trail in San Diego. The Uniroyal tires that were stock on it did a good job holding onto the rocks, and its footing only wavered when a large rose quartz stone under the left front shattered and I slid about ten feet. But I'd say these are vastly underestimated litte 4x4s.
Keeps on rolling
maggie,08/28/2009
My Tracker has been in my family coming up on 9 years now. Bought it new in Dec 2000. Mine is the rear wheel drive, soft top version. It has a manual transmission. I (the mom) drove it for 7 years with never a problem. Outside of routine maintenance, it has cost me no money. My son bought it from me 2 years when stationed in sunny southern CA. Again, no problems with it. Routine maintenance only. He recently drove it cross country, from CA to VA with no problem at all. Very soon, he will be purchasing a newer car and the Tracker will go to his younger sister who is in college. For basic transportation, with no bells and whistles, this is a great little car.
See all 31 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Tracker
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 25 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Tracker

Used 2000 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 4dr SUV, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

