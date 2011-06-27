Close

JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia

This Chevrolet Tracker is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Chevrolet Tracker through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are only minutes away from Round Hill, stop by and visit us today. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNBJ13C626915569

Stock: 4662

Certified Pre-Owned: No

