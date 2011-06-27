Estimated values
1991 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,215
|$1,326
|Clean
|$870
|$1,083
|$1,186
|Average
|$657
|$818
|$905
|Rough
|$444
|$554
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,215
|$1,326
|Clean
|$871
|$1,083
|$1,186
|Average
|$658
|$818
|$905
|Rough
|$444
|$554
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$835
|$1,165
|$1,326
|Clean
|$744
|$1,039
|$1,186
|Average
|$562
|$785
|$905
|Rough
|$379
|$531
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,236
|$1,326
|Clean
|$924
|$1,102
|$1,186
|Average
|$698
|$832
|$905
|Rough
|$471
|$563
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,225
|$1,326
|Clean
|$896
|$1,092
|$1,186
|Average
|$677
|$825
|$905
|Rough
|$457
|$558
|$624