Consumer Rating
(29)
1999 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, surprisingly roomy interior.
  • Buzzy, breathless engine lineup.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The all-new Tracker has finally arrived, with a fresh look and revamped interior that are sure to make it more attractive to folks cross-shopping the Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V mini-utes. Only the name and a handful of components carry over from the previous-generation Tracker, and the many improvements are evident throughout.With its lower roofline, sloping hood and sculpted flanks, Tracker's design is far more stylish than its predecessor, whether you choose the two-door softtop model or four-door hardtop. Better still, Tracker's all-new interiors are more comfortable and feature better ergonomics, including a reworked instrument panel that houses full instrumentation.

Unlike many of today's unibody mini-SUVs built off car platforms, Tracker boasts full ladder-type frame construction. Track width has been increased for '99 by nearly 2.5 inches for a wider stance, with MacPherson-strut front suspension and an all-new five-link rear setup locating its rigid axle. Even the steering has been improved, dropping the old recirculating-ball system in favor of a modern rack-and-pinion unit.

The result is improved ride and handling, with better stability and more substantial road feel. Sure, when driven hard the Tracker still exhibits plenty of understeer, but it is more predictable and less twitchy than last year's version. Power front disc brakes with rear drums bring things to a halt, while four-wheel ABS is optional. A new, "shift-on-the-fly" four-wheel-drive system with automatic locking front hubs is now standard on all 4WD models.

Four-door Trackers can be equipped with power windows, door locks and mirrors, while child security rear door locks are standard. Rear seating is surprisingly comfortable for two adults. Improving the way the rear seat is stowed not only provides a nearly flat load floor, but about two-and-a-half more square feet of cargo room as well. There are a wide variety of optional features to equip your four-door Tracker nearly as well as some popular compacts.

The two-door convertibles are more than six inches longer than last year, providing an additional 1.3 square feet of cargo floor area with the rear seat stowed. All have an improved, two-piece "easy opening'' top that opens up the front section, rear section or both to the sun. Dealer-installed "Exterior Accessory Packages" can also be added to custom-tailor your Tracker for more serious on- or off-road duty, if you so desire.

New this year is a 2.0-liter, 16-valve DOHC four-cylinder engine that is standard on the four-door and optional on convertibles. It puts out 127 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 134 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 revs through a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission. The base motor on the two-door is a 1.6-liter inline four available only with the stick shift, but the little motor's 97 tortured ponies and mere 100 foot-pounds of torque demand that you opt for the bigger engine mated to the five-speed.

Sorry, but the V6 that is available in the Chevy's Suzuki twin, the Vitara, cannot be had in the '99 Tracker at any price. That's too bad, because even with its more powerful engine, the Tracker is woefully wheezy while under hard acceleration -- buzzing and complaining well before redline.

Power-hungry drivers aside, there's no denying that fun-in-the-sun motoring takes on fresh meaning behind the wheel of a little Tracker convertible -- even more so with the go-anywhere attitude afforded by four-wheel drive. And more practical-minded folks will no doubt appreciate the blend of good utility and fuel economy afforded by a Tracker four-door. Indeed, if you're looking for a mini-SUV for city driving chores and short weekend excursions, the new-and-improved Tracker's blend of features and value deserves a look.

1999 Highlights

The redesigned-for-1999 Tracker, available in either two-door convertible or four-door hardtop versions and in two- or four-wheel drive, features sporty new looks, more power, improved ride and handling and a roomier, more comfortable interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Tracker.

5(38%)
4(45%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.2
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned
GEO Fan,02/07/2009
This car is the most versatile, fun vehicle I've ever owned. It gets 29 mpg w plenty of power from the 2.0 engine. 4WD goes through any mountain snow storm. I take it up steep mountain dirt trails in a foot of snow. I go off-roading in the summer in rural Appalachia driving though streams, ATV trails & deep mud. I use it as a commuter economy car during the week. More reliable than the Corolla/Prizm's, better MPG & 4WD than Suburu's I've owned. The only problem was with the transmission. Needed rebuilt at 116,000. Otherwise it's still like new after 10 years/122,000 miles. I plan on driving it over 200k just as I have w Suburu's & GEO Prizm's. My next vehicle - another Tracker.
Love my Tracker
OVUgirl,08/21/2008
I bought my Tracker on a lark, just out looking one Saturday. What a great find it was and still is. Tracker had 44,000 miles on it in 2004 and now has 122,000 with nothing but regular oil changes, brakes, tires and a timing belt. This is a great little SUV and really fun to drive or go muddin with. I can throw all kinds of mud on my friends expensive trucks and SUVs! It's a riot. Best vehicle I ever bought, and I bought my first in 1968.
Watch the Underbody
Chip Cipriano,12/29/2004
My tailpipe rusted off 3 years after I bought it & found that you could not just replace the tailpipe; you need a 'complete' exhaust system. The price of the system $18,000 (not including labor). At 5 1/2 years, my front "Crossmember Stablizer" RUSTED off (with NO WARNING); it cost $350.00 for the part and another $200 in labor.GM would do NOTHING because it was over 80,000 miles. WHAT MILEAGE HAS TO DO WITH A "RUSTING FRAME" THEY COULD NOT EXPLAIN? Anyway, I'm happy with the vechicle over all, but watch for rust underneath. it is 'very light' metal.
Love my Tracker
Angela Houston,03/20/2004
One month after I bought my first tracker in December of 2002 - I was going thru an intersection and was hit on the side of my car by a guy who had ran the red light. MY car flipped from the impact. Even though I think Trackers are cute vehicles and fun to drive - I do not recommend them for safety. My mom told me when I bought the tracker to be careful because they flip easy. I told her that was the OLD model - the newer models (mine is a "99) are designed better. But I learned VERY quickly that the newer models flip just as easy as the old. Be Safe!
See all 29 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Tracker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More About This Model

It pays to advertise. Or that's the theory, anyway. As Mark Twain once wrote, "Many a small thing has been made large by the right kind of advertising." Perhaps that's why General Motors sold only 22,000 Trackers last year: lack of advertising. But this year, promises GM Brand Manager John Middlebrook, things will be different. "All in all, this is certainly our largest investment in Tracker advertising ever. Our goal is to more than double our sales from '98 to '99."

It helps if the product you're trying to sell is an improvement over the one it replaces. In this case, it is. The Chevrolet Tracker is an all-new vehicle for 1999, and not because of a name change. In 1998, General Motors dropped the Geo nameplate, giving Chevrolet an entry-level sport-utility vehicle in the Tracker. Chevy also picked up an entry-level family sedan with the Prizm. However, neither vehicle is actually built by General Motors: The Prizm is a rebadged Toyota Corolla, and the Tracker is a rebadged Suzuki Vitara (formerly known as the Sidekick).

Tracker comes as either an open-top two-door convertible or as a four-door hardtop. The Tracker Convertible is powered by a 1.6-liter, SOHC four-cylinder engine, which makes a measly 97 horsepower. The four-door Tracker that we drove comes with a 2.0-liter DOHC motor, available as an option on the convertible. The larger engine makes 127 horsepower and 134 foot-pounds of torque, which may be better than the base engine, but it's still nothing to brag about. Take a look at what Suzuki's peddling these days. There's the Vitara, which is identical to the Tracker, and the Grand Vitara, which comes with a 2.5-liter V6 engine. Though the V6 is still on the tame side, it's a needed improvement and, trust us, the extra horsepower doesn't go to waste.

But Suzuki's keeping the V6 to itself -- at least for now -- so the Tracker must make do with what it's got. Other than the engines available, the Chevy offers the same plusses and minuses as the Grand Vitara. On the one hand, it's a small SUV that proves quite capable off the road. On the other hand, it's not as pleasurable to drive on the road.

The Tracker's standard five-speed transmission is burdened with a clutch that offers little feel. Worse, when the clutch is depressed, the shift action is really depressing. In fact, it's the worst tranny behavior we've experienced in a new car. To create a simulation of the Tracker's transmission, simply jab a stick into a pile of rocks, and stir. The sensation of shifting gears is so remarkably unrefined that at first we thought the gears were stuck. After a time, however, we became accustomed to the awkward, clunky mechanism, and its deviousness added character to this scrappy sport-ute.

Ergonomically, the new Tracker is improved, but still falls well short of the mark set by the Honda CR-V. The center stack controls are comprised of upper climate controls and lower stereo controls. While this arrangement is the opposite of what we prefer, the stereo controls are laid out simply, and aren't set too far away from the driver. The climate controls, however, include an ungainly slider switch for setting the temperature.

Thanks to its larger body the Tracker's interior offers more room than last year. The high ceiling means that both windshield and side windows extend vertically, offering outstanding visibility; occupants are tricked into feeling like they're riding high above the road. The view to the rear, unfortunately, is blocked by the rear headrests and the exterior-mounted spare tire. Another quibble is that neither of the front passenger seats has armrests, though praise goes to the driver's dead pedal, which is a footrest big enough for a size-13 boot.

Off the road is where the Tracker shows its stuff. All four-wheel-drive Trackers come with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system featuring automatic locking front hubs. Operated by a two-speed transfer case, the system offers 4-Hi and 4-Lo for increased traction on slippery surfaces. Try as we could, we were unable to get the Tracker stuck. After rolling the front left tire into a canyon-sized gully, we thought we had it: the wheels weren't moving much more than gravel, even in 4-Hi. But shift into 4-Lo, and the Tracker scrabbles its way out of trouble like a mountain goat.

This 4WD system is not as sophisticated as many of the latest torque-transfer systems offered by higher-end SUVs, but it proves that the old way of doing things works just fine. Power is divided equally between front and rear axles, and because something is bound to find traction, it works.

The 4WD system is complemented by a rugged ladder-box frame that feels much more sturdy off road than the car-based platforms found in vehicles such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The frame is comprised of seven strong cross members, which helps the Tracker resist twisting. This year, the rear five-link suspension has been reworked, and track width has increased by 2.4 inches for better stability. An eight-inch ground clearance is good enough to hurdle most small obstacles, and when faced with light-duty off-road chores, this is one small sport-ute that will not scrape its undercarriage.

As for the ride and handling, we're less impressed. The Tracker plows to the outside of corners with a frightening amount of understeer. Of course, that's if you take corners at a fast clip. Under normal conditions on dry roads, there's really nothing to say about the driving experience. The engine is simply not powerful enough to disrupt the Tracker's line of progress. Dive into a tight turn at speed, however, and the Tracker gets in the way of its own feet, forcing the driver to claw at the rack-and-pinion-operated steering until the car's upright weight settles into the turn, which can occur quite suddenly, jolting the vehicle back in line. An antiroll bar helped to reduce body lean, but we still don't recommend taking a Tracker to any rally race.

In the past couple of years, sales in the mini-ute segment have increased exponentially, and they're going to continue to grow. That's one of the reasons for GM's optimism when management discusses the future of the Tracker. While increased advertising can't hurt the Tracker's chances for survival, it might not have the desired results of doubling sales. Look at Nissan for evidence of ad spending not having much effect on consumer behavior.

What GM fails to account for is that the mini-ute segment itself will expand at the same rate as sales. Hyundai, Pontiac, Mercury, Ford and Nissan -- to name a few-- will all enter the mini-ute fray in the near future. Doubtless some of the upcoming vehicles will offer similar or better value than the Tracker/Vitara twins, and it's no stretch of the imagination to say that they might even offer more powerful engines. If any of the newcomers also display the Tracker's off-road prowess, keep an eye on the rearview mirror. Chevy, listen up: Give the Tracker the power to get out of its own way, because this SUV won't appeal to buyers in hindsight.

