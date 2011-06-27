1993 Geo Tracker Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$628 - $1,335
Used Tracker for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Radios get revised controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Tracker.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Geo Fan,08/08/2005
I have only owned this for a short time but it seems to be well built. Nothing fancy, just basic transportation. It gets 30 mpg in town and is really a hoot to drive. It is no speed demon but is great around town. The 4x4 works well off road as well. Top comes off easily and has fair amount of room in the back for passengers (short trips only though). Overall this is a great little SUV which I use as work/hunting SUV, that way my Ford F250 4x4 Superduty can sit and save me some $$ on gas during the week.
adam.t.miller,04/09/2008
I have owned a 89 sidekick 4wd and this 93 tracker. I have loved them both! from May until Sep I take the top off (in MN) and drive. only complaint is it can be a handful in strong winds or on winter roads so you must be vigilant. Is most at home on a two lane road or around town cruising. The highway is a little fast for it. My girls love to go for rides with dad with the top down so it gives us good bonding time. I would buy another without reservation and find it a better buy then the Jeep Wrangler and comes without all the problems. It is so easy to work on and simple in its design that it has few problems to deal with.
harlow,11/13/2003
I have not had any problems with this vehicle. I think it is fun to drive and it is great off road. It is a great looking vehicle pink color, white hard top roof, aluminum wheels
Lucille Leap,09/12/2007
I bought my Tracker with 554 miles on it and it was used. But I would not trade it for any other car. It is light weight which makes it a little hard to handle on ice but it is built to last. It has well over 200,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had done to it is new muffler and a cluch that was just done this year and brakes when needed but it has had only 5 tune ups. And it is running strong. They could give it a little more pick up when taking off but other then that I love it, wouldn't trade it for nothing!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Geo Tracker features & specs
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tracker
Related Used 1993 Geo Tracker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019