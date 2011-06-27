  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1993 Geo Tracker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Radios get revised controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Tracker.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive and great MPG to boot
Geo Fan,08/08/2005
I have only owned this for a short time but it seems to be well built. Nothing fancy, just basic transportation. It gets 30 mpg in town and is really a hoot to drive. It is no speed demon but is great around town. The 4x4 works well off road as well. Top comes off easily and has fair amount of room in the back for passengers (short trips only though). Overall this is a great little SUV which I use as work/hunting SUV, that way my Ford F250 4x4 Superduty can sit and save me some $$ on gas during the week.
love it
adam.t.miller,04/09/2008
I have owned a 89 sidekick 4wd and this 93 tracker. I have loved them both! from May until Sep I take the top off (in MN) and drive. only complaint is it can be a handful in strong winds or on winter roads so you must be vigilant. Is most at home on a two lane road or around town cruising. The highway is a little fast for it. My girls love to go for rides with dad with the top down so it gives us good bonding time. I would buy another without reservation and find it a better buy then the Jeep Wrangler and comes without all the problems. It is so easy to work on and simple in its design that it has few problems to deal with.
Great car
harlow,11/13/2003
I have not had any problems with this vehicle. I think it is fun to drive and it is great off road. It is a great looking vehicle pink color, white hard top roof, aluminum wheels
The best car a woman could have
Lucille Leap,09/12/2007
I bought my Tracker with 554 miles on it and it was used. But I would not trade it for any other car. It is light weight which makes it a little hard to handle on ice but it is built to last. It has well over 200,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had done to it is new muffler and a cluch that was just done this year and brakes when needed but it has had only 5 tune ups. And it is running strong. They could give it a little more pick up when taking off but other then that I love it, wouldn't trade it for nothing!
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Geo Tracker features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Geo Tracker

Used 1993 Geo Tracker Overview

The Used 1993 Geo Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV 4WD, and LSi 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Geo Tracker?

