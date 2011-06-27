I have owned a 89 sidekick 4wd and this 93 tracker. I have loved them both! from May until Sep I take the top off (in MN) and drive. only complaint is it can be a handful in strong winds or on winter roads so you must be vigilant. Is most at home on a two lane road or around town cruising. The highway is a little fast for it. My girls love to go for rides with dad with the top down so it gives us good bonding time. I would buy another without reservation and find it a better buy then the Jeep Wrangler and comes without all the problems. It is so easy to work on and simple in its design that it has few problems to deal with.

