Consumer Rating
(31)
2001 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly roomy passenger accommodations, good value.
  • Weak V6, meager cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride, and gawky styling, the Tracker just doesn't compare with more modern mini utes like Ford's Escape and Toyota's RAV4.

Vehicle overview

Although completely redesigned in 1999, the Tracker faces stiff competition in the hot new mini-ute category. New vehicles like the Ford Escape, Mazda Tribute, and the upcoming redesign of the CR-V will cause serious problems for the aging Tracker.Unlike many of today's unibody mini-SUVs built off car platforms, Tracker boasts full body-on-frame construction. But suspension and steering upgrades hide the rigid chassis, resulting in decent ride and handling, with surprising stability and substantial road feel. Power front disc brakes with rear drums bring things to a halt, while four-wheel ABS is optional. A "shift-on-the-fly" four-wheel-drive system with automatic locking front hubs is standard on all 4WD models. With its rounded roofline, sloping hood and sleek flanks, Tracker's design is stylish enough; whether you choose the two-door soft-top model or four-door hardtop. Better still, Tracker's interior is comfortable and features functional ergonomics. Four-door Trackers now come in three trim levels: base, ZR2, and the newly available LT package that includes a premium cloth interior, chrome grille, and larger wheels and tires in addition to the normal amenities like power windows, door locks and mirrors. Child security rear door locks are standard on all four-door models; air conditioning and an AM/FM/cassette stereo are standard on all models. Four-door Trackers have surprisingly comfortable rear seating for two adults. Stowing the rear seat provides a nearly flat load floor, but maximum cargo space still trails primary competitors. The two-door convertibles have a two-piece "easy-opening" top that opens up the front section, rear section or both to the sun, but you'll still utilize the uncouth parts of your vocabulary while raising or lowering the adversarial roof. Dealer-installed exterior accessory packages can also be added to custom-tailor your Tracker for more serious on- or off-road duty, if you so desire. A 2.0-liter, 16-valve, DOHC four-cylinder engine is standard on base model four-doors and both ZR2 and base two-doors. It puts out 127 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 134 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 revs through a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission. Four door models in either ZR2 or LT trim now come with a 2.5-liter DOHC V6 standard. Putting out 155 hp and 160 ft-lbs. of torque, this is a welcome improvement, but it still lags behind the V6s of the Ford and Mazda twins whose top engines manage a healthy 200 hp.Power-hungry drivers aside, there's no denying that fun-in-the-sun motoring is possible from behind the wheel of a little Tracker convertible -- even more so with the go-anywhere attitude afforded by its optional four-wheel drive. And more practical-minded folks will no doubt appreciate the blend of good utility and fuel economy afforded by a Tracker four-door.

2001 Highlights

Now into its third year of the current bodystyle, the Tracker gets a new V6 and a new LT trim package on four-door models. Air conditioning, AM/FM cassette stereo, and child seat tether anchors are now standard on all models. The base 1.6-liter engine has been dropped in favor of the more powerful 127-horsepower 2.0-liter that is now standard on all two-door and base four-door models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker.

5(32%)
4(52%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.1
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I miss my Chevy Tracker
climberkev,04/27/2011
I would recommend this mini SUV to anyone with a the need to economize, yet looking for fun reliable transportation. I drove the heck out of this car and over rough terrain even with out the 4x4 feature. Im one of those guys who packs so many essentials in my cars that I could live in them. I recommend the automatic transmission, changing the clutch is such a bother.
Catastrophic failure of subframe cross
Deborah,11/10/2008
I have loved this little car except for the exhaust system rusted out easily. I can't expect perfection from a car. But GM had issued special coverage with an extended warrany to 10 years or 150k miles for the catastrophic failure of the subframe crossmember which did fracture on my vehicle at 95k miles. Very dangerous. They have not sent me notification of this problem yet, they say they are notifying owners in waves due to part availability. Not smart.
I love it, I love it!
Tracker,08/17/2010
It is the best car I have ever owned! I am single, and if a single person can only have one vehicle, I believe it should be a 4 wheel drive. I can get out in the snow, but stay away from ice. I love the way it looks, perfect for hauling stuff around. I've used it as a moving van three times now. I've never had a problem, other than general maintenance; replaced a headlight bulb, windshield wipers, tires, etc. I've never even had to have the brakes worked on. It's absolutely perfect for me. I use it for everything, work, play, church, driving to the beach. And when I take it up to the mountains, I feel like I'm driving a BMW! I am so thankful! Can't imagine why they stopped making it.
Just right for mountains and snow
SoccerMom3,10/22/2003
I live in the mountains and drive about 22,000 miles a year, and I've encountered no problems in snow, rain, or heat. It drives well and has never required anything other than routine maintenance.
See all 31 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

