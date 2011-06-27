  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
1995 Geo Tracker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All 4WD models and Massachusetts-bound Trackers get 95-horsepower engine. Convertible top has been redesigned for easier operation. Expressions Packages offer color-coordinated tops and wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Geo Tracker.

5(41%)
4(38%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever
georgianna,05/05/2011
I bought this little guy new off the lot. I thought it was so cute that I fell in love with it. Now, 16 years later, I have to say that I am more than just impressed with it's looks. I have never had to do any repairs. All it has ever needed is gas, oil, brake pads and air filters. Oh, and tires - because I have run the wheels off of it. I replaced the soft top twice. For the past 10 years, I have considered putting on a hard top but always thought that the car was too old to put that much money into it. Then, considering I have never even replaced a fan belt, finally decided the car is not going to break anytime soon so decided to go ahead. I think I'll keep it forever!
Very Good Auto
steev,02/05/2002
I bought my tracker used in 1998 and have not spend a penny on repair. Although small, it is a very reliabile and gets me around in the snow. I wish this year had on the fly 4WD.
Rust-A-Bout
david augenstene,11/01/2015
2dr SUV 4WD
I bought this in 2009 and didn't expect to keep it more than 2 years. I kept it 5 until it rusted out underneath. One of the most fun cars I ever owned. The only repair problems I had with it were due to rust. I'm parting it out to keep for spares and looking for another. It had only 82000 on it. (Everybody is taking these rusted out Trackers and running them off road on farms and as super ATVs.) If you are buying one have it put up on a lift and look over the whole underside very carefully.
Best vehicle for the money, ever
Chris,09/17/2009
My friends always ask me if I still have The Tracker. You better believe I do! I bought this in 1994 with about 30 miles on it and have just recently passed 336,000. I am not good with vehicle maintenance and upkeep, so the fact that this is still running is a miracle. Only major work done is a new transmission (after about 250,000). I still have it, and wouldn't give it up for anything.
See all 29 reviews of the 1995 Geo Tracker
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Geo Tracker

Used 1995 Geo Tracker Overview

The Used 1995 Geo Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, and LSi 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Geo Tracker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Geo Trackers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Geo Tracker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Geo Tracker.

Can't find a used 1995 Geo Trackers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Geo Tracker for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,177.

Find a used Geo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Geo Tracker for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,452.

Find a used certified pre-owned Geo for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,399.

