My sister bought the '94 Tracker, drove it to Florida w/family of 4. Sold it to me in '99. The Tracker has never let me down. It has taken me through the worst winters! My door locks froze, but if you keep it in the garage, or don't lock the doors, it's fine. It's been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned. Great on gas, easy to maneuver and park. Sold it to my daughter in '03. The vehicle is still in great shape and runs like a charm, even though it just got t-boned by another driver and the Insurance Company says it's totaled. Drove it away from the accident! You just can't kill these Trackers!!!

