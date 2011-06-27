2004 Chevrolet Tracker Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, standard V6, capable off-road.
- Rough ride on pavement, dated cabin design with low-grade plastics, meager cargo space.
List Price Estimate
$2,116 - $3,926
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride and limited cargo space, the Tracker pales in comparison with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.
2004 Highlights
The two-door body style has been discontinued taking with it the base four-cylinder engine and the five-speed manual transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kkfairy,08/21/2004
This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!
Emily,06/15/2016
LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.
steve 18903,09/19/2003
This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it
FFHS74,11/09/2003
I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
