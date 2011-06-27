  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
2004 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, standard V6, capable off-road.
  • Rough ride on pavement, dated cabin design with low-grade plastics, meager cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride and limited cargo space, the Tracker pales in comparison with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.

2004 Highlights

The two-door body style has been discontinued taking with it the base four-cylinder engine and the five-speed manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I have loved 2 trackers!
Kkfairy,08/21/2004
This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!
More than you think!
Emily,06/15/2016
LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.
a great compact suv
steve 18903,09/19/2003
This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it
chevy traker 2002
FFHS74,11/09/2003
I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.
See all 49 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A).

