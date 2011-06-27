  1. Home
1990 Highlights

1990 Highlights

Production moved to Canada, and Trackers are sold nationwide. Convertible gets LSi trim level. Air conditioning and automatic transmission are now optional on all Trackers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Geo Tracker.

5(29%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought as 3rd car, now favorite vehicle
Elliot,07/11/2003
Had it five years, since 70K miles. Now has 110K+ miles. Gas, oil, wiper blades, front brake pads, and one $57 emissions sensor. Slightly oversized tires have been so understressed, we're getting fantastic mileage from them. Most reliable vehicle I've owned in 30 years of driving.
Mighty Mite
Aztroboy,04/25/2003
Cool design, very utilitarian. Four wheel drive is great. Hard top is very safe. I like all the amenities of a larger SUV, but with the effeciancy and logic of a small car. The LSI model is the best way to go. Lots of upgradable parts available, even on e- bay. Rally wheels are cool on the LSI. Insurance is great and costs are minimum to keep this little truck. Great truck for smart drivers.
great little car - 2 repairs 12 years
sejennin,09/14/2003
this is a great little very reliable car. I have only had 2 major repairs in the 13 years I have had the car. Of course I took care of regular preventive maintenance and that helped. The car sits high enough to see well in trafic. The seats are why I bought it. I am 6 ft tall and the head room is great. The swing open door in the back is more manageable than the swing up type. Loading groceries etc was always easy and very easy to unload. On the highway it is peppy and had good pick up nad go.
great car
ctotal,05/11/2004
this is one of the best cars i have ever owned. it is great on gas 27+ mpg and now has 130,000 miles on it . and still running strong doesn't burn a drop of oil between oil changes.
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Geo Tracker
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1990 Geo Tracker features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
