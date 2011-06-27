  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Tracker
  4. Used 1991 Geo Tracker
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Tracker
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale
List Price Estimate
$830 - $1,764
Used Tracker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Geo Tracker

posted, 11/10/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We purchased this vehicle 6 years ago with 102,000 miles. We now have 192,765. In the last 6 years we have had to replace the computer at $650. Other than that, we have had only routine maintanence. It is finally getting tired but we are considering replacing the motor instead of junking the vehicle. The little thing really grows on you.

Report Abuse

Geo Tracker

Big Willie, 01/22/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Purchased this vehicle for my teenage son in 1994 with 90K miles. Ran fine until recently when I had to have the computer rebuilt($250)which I found out is a very common problem on Trackers and simliar vehicles built between 1989- 1994. Also had to replace the clutch which stands to reason since it currently has over 150K miles. I have the 4WD 5 Speed which is fun to drive. Somewhat noisy on the road (wind), but so are all convertibles. Overall, good experience with this vehicle.

Report Abuse

Excellent 4WD for the money!

GeoJoe, 06/04/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This vehicle, along with its twin brother the Suzuki Sidekick, and cousin the Suzuki Samurai, make EXCELLENT and AFFORDABLE alternatives to the way overpriced yet classic Jeep Wrangler CJ-series. The 2WD is fun in itself, but the 4WD model is very fun to drive. It is so small, light and nimble that when equipped with larger than stock tires <as indicated/specified below> it will easily go some places that the bulkier/heavier Jeep only wishes it could. On the road the ride and mileage is similar to the average 4WD SUV/Pickup. I currently own two of these models with 5-speed and manual locking hubs, and achieve typically 20mpg minimum in 2WD mode.

Report Abuse

Great Vehicle

Diane, 11/04/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had my Tracker since it was new. My husband bought me the hard top for Christmas back in 93 and it is probably why we still own it. It is and has been an economical vehicle and very functional. A great buy way back when!

Report Abuse

great car for the money

Dyllan O., 02/02/2018
LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

if you want something: that is unique, that gets great gas mileage, and is very good offroad, then this is the car for you. this is a cheap, reliable car suv mini truck thing that has a convertible top. If i breaks you can find parts super cheap and its just cool. you wont see many people driving these on the road.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale

Related Used 1991 Geo Tracker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles