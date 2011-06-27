I've had my 03 Tracker since 2006. Its a 6 cylinder so has lots of pickup. Since Im on the east coast inland we have no salt problems so rust is non existant. I did replace the hoses and belts, new radiator and alternator but now at 128,000 miles it runs like a champ. I absolutely love this little beast. The engine has been kept clean and oil replaced every 3-4000 miles. This of all the cars Ive ever owned has to be the most dependable ride I've ever had.I do think it's important to have your Tracker serviced by a dependable service technician on regular intervals and keep that oil changed like clockwork. Repair the little things that come with age and these little truck/suvs will last you decades. Update: 2018. Car still runs like a champ 135,000 miles. 137,000 July 2018.

