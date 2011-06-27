2003 Chevrolet Tracker Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, available V6, stout ladder frame chassis.
- Weak base engine, meager cargo space.
List Price Estimate
$982 - $1,919
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride and limited cargo space, the Tracker pales in comparison with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.
2003 Highlights
The aging Tracker gets only minimal changes for 2003. Yellow has been added to the color palette while LT models get monochromatic paint. Tinted windows are now available and base models get a chrome grille.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dave,01/08/2016
Rwd 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I've had my 03 Tracker since 2006. Its a 6 cylinder so has lots of pickup. Since Im on the east coast inland we have no salt problems so rust is non existant. I did replace the hoses and belts, new radiator and alternator but now at 128,000 miles it runs like a champ. I absolutely love this little beast. The engine has been kept clean and oil replaced every 3-4000 miles. This of all the cars Ive ever owned has to be the most dependable ride I've ever had.I do think it's important to have your Tracker serviced by a dependable service technician on regular intervals and keep that oil changed like clockwork. Repair the little things that come with age and these little truck/suvs will last you decades. Update: 2018. Car still runs like a champ 135,000 miles. 137,000 July 2018.
Kt,04/03/2010
Bought this car used for my daughter. Not a car with great p/u so i knew she would not be taking off from a dead stop. Not a lot of room in back seat so other kids did not like riding in it so i knew they would not pile into her car. Great leg room in front seat. Has used this car to travel back and forth to school in northeast. Handles great in snow and rain. Easy to park. Good car for a parent concerned about kids safety.
cjfanning,07/17/2003
My wife and I lived in Alaska for many years. We found the Tracker to be a great ride on the snow, ice, dirt roads. This little Chevy is one of the best all around 4X4's I have ever had in the snow.
tompaine1,03/25/2015
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
This is my third Tracker, and first V-6. They are kinda ugly, but they always get you home. Mine serves two purposes: toad behind my motorhome and deeep boondocks transportation for hunting, fishing, and birding. I would much prefer it to a Jeep to cross the continental divide. Wife doesn't like the seats, as they are cloth covered cinder blocks, but....hey. Ice, snow, mud, sand....never been stopped.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
