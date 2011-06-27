  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
2003 Chevrolet Tracker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, available V6, stout ladder frame chassis.
  • Weak base engine, meager cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride and limited cargo space, the Tracker pales in comparison with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.

2003 Highlights

The aging Tracker gets only minimal changes for 2003. Yellow has been added to the color palette while LT models get monochromatic paint. Tinted windows are now available and base models get a chrome grille.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker.

5(49%)
4(42%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.3
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

10 years and still strong!
Dave,01/08/2016
Rwd 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I've had my 03 Tracker since 2006. Its a 6 cylinder so has lots of pickup. Since Im on the east coast inland we have no salt problems so rust is non existant. I did replace the hoses and belts, new radiator and alternator but now at 128,000 miles it runs like a champ. I absolutely love this little beast. The engine has been kept clean and oil replaced every 3-4000 miles. This of all the cars Ive ever owned has to be the most dependable ride I've ever had.I do think it's important to have your Tracker serviced by a dependable service technician on regular intervals and keep that oil changed like clockwork. Repair the little things that come with age and these little truck/suvs will last you decades. Update: 2018. Car still runs like a champ 135,000 miles. 137,000 July 2018.
Great car for daughter
Kt,04/03/2010
Bought this car used for my daughter. Not a car with great p/u so i knew she would not be taking off from a dead stop. Not a lot of room in back seat so other kids did not like riding in it so i knew they would not pile into her car. Great leg room in front seat. Has used this car to travel back and forth to school in northeast. Handles great in snow and rain. Easy to park. Good car for a parent concerned about kids safety.
Number Two and Would do it Again
cjfanning,07/17/2003
My wife and I lived in Alaska for many years. We found the Tracker to be a great ride on the snow, ice, dirt roads. This little Chevy is one of the best all around 4X4's I have ever had in the snow.
Reliable, ugly little beast
tompaine1,03/25/2015
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
This is my third Tracker, and first V-6. They are kinda ugly, but they always get you home. Mine serves two purposes: toad behind my motorhome and deeep boondocks transportation for hunting, fishing, and birding. I would much prefer it to a Jeep to cross the continental divide. Wife doesn't like the seats, as they are cloth covered cinder blocks, but....hey. Ice, snow, mud, sand....never been stopped.
See all 55 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker

Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include Rwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), Rwd 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Trackers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Tracker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Trackers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tracker for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,428.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tracker for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,771.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,920.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

