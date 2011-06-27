Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews
10 year T-bird anniversary
Just gave my 10 year old T-bird a makeover - new paint and carpet. Why? Simple. The car deserves it! Why pop for a newer car, or an older classic, when this one fills the bill so admirably. Great performance with the 4.6 V8, good suspension with IRS in the back, decent brakes, a comfortable interior for two people and styling that still looks good. Low maintenance costs and 19 mpg around town just make me smile more behind the wheel. The retro styled Mustang will probably be my next car, but not until my T-bird dies, probably many years from now. This car is like finding an Armani suit at a yard sale. A bargain with style!
Bird is the Word
I own the V8 T-Bird, and of all the cars I've owned through the years, it has proven repeatedly to be the most reliable, stylish and overall best value vehicle money can buy. I bought mine used a little over a year ago with 124000 miles on it, and aside from replacing the brake pads and ball joints (which were wore out from age and the previous owner's abuse) this car has been an exceptional ride, silky smooth with plenty of power. Though the V8 only gets moderate gas mileage, the comfort, style and reliability more than make up for it. If you're looking for an older, stylish and reliable ride, I highly recommend the T-bird...
Ford Does it Again
This is a real nice car but everyone should be aware of the 4.6L V8 issue that is not only common, but will likely cost you a lot of money. There was a recall with an extended warranty, after a lawsuit, which expired 7 years after original sale of vehicle. So, if you are not the original owner it is likely you never heard of it. Some genius designed the intake manifold out of plastic, including the coolant crossover. It will crack! You will then have a coolant leak requiring replacement of the manifold. Today that cost is around $800 to $1000 depending on where you go. I will be doing it myself for the cost of parts, which will be between $250 and $300. Do plugs while everything is open.
silverbird
4 years ago I needed a second car to keep from putting too many miles on my Expedition. I bought my 96 ford thunderbird used with only 30,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable and is very comfortable to drive.Best used car I have ever owned. The 4.6 V8 gets great gas mileage, it rides smooth and still looks great. I am totally sold on Ford products now and look forward to owning many more in the future.
The Perfect Car
I love my Thunderbird. I have always wanted one since my ex-wife had one and we seperated. It's the best car I have ever owned . After putting 40,000 miles to the 44,000 miles that my car came with all that wee ever needed was fluid and filter changes and some spark plugs. Pleanty of power underneath the hood of the v-8 model. Comfortable to drive and everything is adjusted on the dash to face the driver and all around its just a great stylish car!
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner