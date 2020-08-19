Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida

2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Soft Top Convertible 3.9L V8 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 17,687 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Inspiration Yellow Exterior w/ Black Soft Top Black Ink Leather Interior Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power and high-quality convertible top in excellent condition than this is the one! !! Driver Leather Power Bucket Seat !! Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls !! 4-Wheel ABS & Traction Control !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Inspiration Yellow complemented with a Black soft top convertible. Exterior matching Porthole-window hard top NOT included. The standard interior color is black. Interior condition is superb, no cuts or tears in the leather, clean and odor free, Non-Smoker. Interior trim, carpets and headliner are in excellent condition. No water leaks, no disappointments here, beautiful condition inside and out. No pesky dash or warning lights. Call or email today for a complete and detailed walk around !! !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo and Eight Speakers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! 17in 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Wheels with Excellent 235/50ZR17 Hankook Ventus SI Noble2 ZR Performance Radials All-Around !! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. !! Please call today for a complete and detailed walk around with one of our staff over the phone !! Excellent Miles !! Only 17,687 Miles !! LOW MILEAGE !! Hardtop NOT Included !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 17K MILES this T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! 1 Key and 1 Multi-Function Remote !! Owners Manuals w/Case !! Temporary Spare Tire & Jack w/Tools !! Premium Porthole-Window Hard Top NOT INCLUDED !! Soft Top Convertible Boot Included !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y109194

Stock: 109194

Certified Pre-Owned: No

