Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews
Love. This. Car.
Purchased this vehicle about a month ago while looking for a small city vehicle with a manual transmission that was easy to learn and fun to drive. I tried the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper, and while deciding to look at American models I noticed that the 2014 Fiesta had a similar front as the 2013 Fusion. After swinging and missing at the first ford dealership, I finally found one and it looked stunning. I test drove it and purchased it on the spot. I got the Sedan SE (looked less sporty) in the candy blue color (I'm not sure why, but it just stood out). So far, I love the car. It has great pickup, easy throws for the clutch, and gets great gas mileage. Not to mention easy parking in the city.
You've never driven a Ford like this one!
I needed a small car to commute into the city that was fun to drive and economical to buy & maintain. Previous cars had been Japanese or German, so this was the first American car I ever bought! The ST is remarkably different from anything I'd ever driven before. The 1.6 L turbo is powerful and well-behaved with plenty of torque anytime you need it. The steering is light, but laser-sharp and precise. This car corners like crazy, with almost no body lean, and feels like it's riding on rails. Very nice interior quality for its price range. Very intelligent design, both inside and out. But be forewarned: this car has a race-tuned suspension and may be a lot firmer than what you're used to.
Nice little car at first but problems
It's a small compact car I got for my wife. Have only had about a month, but seems very nice. Got it with 11,000 miles. My wife uses locally, but it's pretty decent. The pick up is good for a little car. It's titanium model so it loaded with extras, heated seats, navigation, leather seats, moon roof. Anyway car was $11,000, it's 2014, so no complaints so far. UPDATE Bought from dealership in Feb 2017. Put about 2000 miles on car last year, not much. Transmission needed TCM module and new clutch in transmission. Was covered by warranty, but 13,000 miles? Had to replace front pads and rotors. Not sure if from past owner, but 13,000...really. Now the switch on power mirrors not working, and needs new motor for blend door on front defrost because makes loud noise.
Best Value in America!
My 22 year old son and I needed a car after a lady wrecked his new scooter. We went after the least expensive safe new car we could find and the Ford Fiesta came thru big time. We can't believe what a great value this fun to drive car is. No complaints, just Love!
Automatic
I have an automatic 2014 Fiesta S. There is an issue with the lock/unlock button being in the center of the console. I don't have an automatic lock and unlock key so this can be very hard to unlock the car, then get in and push the button in the center of the console to unlock the rest of the doors. I also don't have cruise control. This should be an option that is automatic to the new cars. Other than that I love the car.
