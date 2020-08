Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Alfa Rosso 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia RWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 Cold Weather Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Dark Turbine Aluminum.Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZARFAMAN6L7632690

Stock: A200060

Listed since: 08-11-2020