Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,998$5,542$7,018
Clean$3,790$5,261$6,636
Average$3,376$4,698$5,872
Rough$2,961$4,135$5,108
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,806$9,063$11,235
Clean$6,453$8,603$10,624
Average$5,747$7,683$9,401
Rough$5,041$6,762$8,178
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,478$6,095$7,643
Clean$4,246$5,785$7,227
Average$3,782$5,166$6,395
Rough$3,317$4,547$5,564
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,365$5,954$7,477
Clean$4,138$5,651$7,070
Average$3,685$5,047$6,256
Rough$3,233$4,442$5,442
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,863$5,355$6,781
Clean$3,662$5,083$6,412
Average$3,262$4,540$5,674
Rough$2,861$3,996$4,936
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,992$6,718$8,376
Clean$4,733$6,377$7,920
Average$4,215$5,695$7,009
Rough$3,697$5,013$6,097
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,857$6,552$8,177
Clean$4,605$6,219$7,732
Average$4,101$5,554$6,842
Rough$3,598$4,888$5,952
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Fiesta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,662 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,083 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Fiesta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,662 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,083 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford Fiesta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,662 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,083 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Fiesta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Fiesta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford Fiesta ranges from $2,861 to $6,781, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Fiesta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.