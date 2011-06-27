Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,998
|$5,542
|$7,018
|Clean
|$3,790
|$5,261
|$6,636
|Average
|$3,376
|$4,698
|$5,872
|Rough
|$2,961
|$4,135
|$5,108
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,806
|$9,063
|$11,235
|Clean
|$6,453
|$8,603
|$10,624
|Average
|$5,747
|$7,683
|$9,401
|Rough
|$5,041
|$6,762
|$8,178
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,478
|$6,095
|$7,643
|Clean
|$4,246
|$5,785
|$7,227
|Average
|$3,782
|$5,166
|$6,395
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,547
|$5,564
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$5,954
|$7,477
|Clean
|$4,138
|$5,651
|$7,070
|Average
|$3,685
|$5,047
|$6,256
|Rough
|$3,233
|$4,442
|$5,442
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,863
|$5,355
|$6,781
|Clean
|$3,662
|$5,083
|$6,412
|Average
|$3,262
|$4,540
|$5,674
|Rough
|$2,861
|$3,996
|$4,936
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,992
|$6,718
|$8,376
|Clean
|$4,733
|$6,377
|$7,920
|Average
|$4,215
|$5,695
|$7,009
|Rough
|$3,697
|$5,013
|$6,097
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,857
|$6,552
|$8,177
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,219
|$7,732
|Average
|$4,101
|$5,554
|$6,842
|Rough
|$3,598
|$4,888
|$5,952