1992 Ford Bronco Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$706 - $1,498
Used Bronco for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Freshened front-end styling and the addition of the XLT and Eddie Bauer models are the main changes for 1992.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Bronco.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dannyjr,02/12/2013
I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona.
Ken,01/05/2018
Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD
Not an SUV for soccer mom’s
RonS,11/18/2002
Have had vehicle 10+ years, and 86000 miles, and have been very happy with it. It's best feature is that with only one exception, it has been very reliable, held up well, and been fun to drive. The unusual reliability feature is that the fuel pumps go every 25-30,000 miles. Am on the 3rd one now. The cost has gone up each time, the latest being about $600 to replace, due to its being in-tank taking much labor, plus it's an expensive part. Too bad they don't make it anymore, as it's a vey easy to maneuver vehicle,
JMorgan,09/16/2009
This is my second Bronco, the first finally quit at over 600k, I expect a lot from my truck, but I give a lot too. I like the 5th series bronco, mainly because of the new grill style adds a newer look, without taking away the old reliable look. The short wheel base is great, and she's been tested in the swamps in Fl, the mountains of snow in Montana and the ices in NY. I'll have her til she doesn't move anymore.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Ford Bronco features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco
Related Used 1992 Ford Bronco info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500