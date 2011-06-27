  1. Home
1992 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Freshened front-end styling and the addition of the XLT and Eddie Bauer models are the main changes for 1992.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV ever
dannyjr,02/12/2013
I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona.
Stylist. Strong. Enjoyable
Ken,01/05/2018
Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD
Not an SUV for soccer mom’s
92 Bronco Good, but
RonS,11/18/2002
Have had vehicle 10+ years, and 86000 miles, and have been very happy with it. It's best feature is that with only one exception, it has been very reliable, held up well, and been fun to drive. The unusual reliability feature is that the fuel pumps go every 25-30,000 miles. Am on the 3rd one now. The cost has gone up each time, the latest being about $600 to replace, due to its being in-tank taking much labor, plus it's an expensive part. Too bad they don't make it anymore, as it's a vey easy to maneuver vehicle,
2nd time around
JMorgan,09/16/2009
This is my second Bronco, the first finally quit at over 600k, I expect a lot from my truck, but I give a lot too. I like the 5th series bronco, mainly because of the new grill style adds a newer look, without taking away the old reliable look. The short wheel base is great, and she's been tested in the swamps in Fl, the mountains of snow in Montana and the ices in NY. I'll have her til she doesn't move anymore.
See all 12 reviews of the 1992 Ford Bronco
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Bronco

