I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona.

