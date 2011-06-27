  1. Home
1996 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nothing more need be said about a Bronco than, "This is one big truck." One of the bully boys of sport utilities, it's a favorite of celebrities, of adventurers--and of thousands of ordinary folks who like to feel they're in full command at the wheel, whether rolling down the Interstate or bumping and lurching through the underbrush.

Chevrolet's latest Tahoe and the similar GMC Yukon now come in two body styles, but the Bronco suffices with just one: a three-door available in four trim levels: XL, XLT, XLT Sport and Eddie Bauer. Three V8 powertrains are available: a 5.0-liter with a five-speed gearbox or four-speed automatic, or a 210-horsepower, 5.8-liter V8 that's equipped only with an automatic. California-bound 5.8-liter engines are converted to mass airflow fuel metering and sequential fuel injection, to meet emissions standards. All Broncos have part-time, dual-range four-wheel-drive. Five-passenger seating is standard, with firm buckets up front, but a six-seat variation can be ordered.

Headroom is massive, in an interior that looks exactly the same as an F-Series pickup truck. That includes a column-mounted automatic-transmission gearshift and old-time front vent windows that actually open--a feature long since forgotten on most vehicles, but a welcome bonus on warm days.

New this year is a trick turn signaling system first displayed on the 1995 GT90 show car. Embedded in the side view mirror surfaces are turn signal indicators that motorists following the Bronco can see blinking, but the driver cannot. The system doesn't obstruct the driver's view through or use of the mirrors, day or night. The system is standard on the Bronco XLT Sport, optional on XLT and Eddie Bauer models.

Other improvements include a new bumper designed to aid engine cooling, an improved hub locking system, and the deletion of the anti-theft system. XL and XLT models get black interior trimmings while the Eddie Bauer model is saddled with woodgrain trim inside. The accent color on the Eddie Bauer changes to a new shade of tan for 1996.

Despite its many merits, Ford's Explorer looks tame, if not puny, next to a Bronco. Vehicles don't come much sturdier. Anyone who goes for serious trucking can't help but put a Bronco near the head of the think-about-it list. Prices aren't bad for this brand of roughness, but the payments don't stop after you drive a Bronco home. This is no lightweight, and that 32-gallon fuel tank is going to need frequent filling.

1996 Highlights

Trick new turn signal system is embedded in sideview mirrors. Otherwise, minor trim changes mark the passing of the last Bronco.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Bronco.

4.7
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Regret
Jim,05/30/2009
This was the best vehicle I have ever owned and regret that I sold it. I have been looking for the a burgandy/silver one for the past five years. It was the most dependable and comfortable vehicle I have driven. It was practically maintenance free. I still wished that Ford would bring it back. I don't care about the gas milage because you save it on maintence.
A geologist review of a full size Bronco
sjack,01/28/2009
Being a person who absolutley makes a living working out of his truck and driving off road daily I have found that the full size Bronco Is the perfect truck for some on in my buisness. Repairs have been minimal, the ride on the road is as good as anything on the road that is off road capable. And when it breaks the parts are avalable at any auto parts store. When you compair a bronco against a comperable Jeep. Jeeps have no room inside requiring everthing to be hung off the outside with worse mileage and without the durability. Infact to set Jeeps up for tough off-roading they put Bronco parts on them to make them work.
I LOVE MY BRONCO
Buddy,08/02/2006
I bought my 1996 Bronco after selling my 1988. This 96' was bought new while the 88' had been bought used. I was making trips to Kansas year round about every 2 months and in the winter you never knew what weather you might run into. I could drive my Bronco and not worry about snow. Because of the way my wife enjoyed driving my Bronco and since they are no longer, available my wife now drives a 2005 Eddie Bauer Expedition. I have at least 6 people who have been wanting to buy my Bronco for several years but it's not for sale. Most dependable and versatile vehicle I've ever owned. I find it hard to believe that Ford would discontinue such a good vehicle from their line of vehicles.
They don't build them like this anymore!
broncobustinman,07/14/2008
I bought this Bronco from the dealer and paid $16500 for it fully loaded and has a 5.8L that has never given me trouble. Had about 40k on it, now 8 years later I am at 95k. I have spent the usual amount on the ususal things that go bad in time with any car or truck (i.e ball joints, radiator hose,exhuast pipe, brakes, shocks, front end bushings, battery, the original one lasted 7 years! All in all this truck has given me dependable transportaton where all new cars can't. I 'll drive it till the wheels fall off. I know it will last for me to give it to my son (he's now two). Keep them all original they are beautiful trucks just the way the Ford made them.
See all 39 reviews of the 1996 Ford Bronco
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
199 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
199 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
199 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
