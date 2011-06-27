  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1991 Ford Bronco
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

1991 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Bronco for Sale
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,495
Used Bronco for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A four-speed automatic transmission replaces the three-speed unit. A silver-anniversary edition is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Bronco.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bad Toy
Korndaddy,09/13/2006
I've always wanted a Bronco since I was a little boy. I finally had a chance when my wife's car broke down and we had to get another car. I bought me the Bronco and let her have my 2005 Subaru haha. Great running car. Plenty of room, fun to drive. Mean looking. I had to take it in because the anti lock brakes light was on, just dirty, needed to be cleaned.
Fun Truck
matt greer,05/11/2010
I bought the bronco with 150k on it,so I knew there would be some issues.I only paid 2k for it.The bronco hasnt let me down yet.I use it to pull a ski boat and go camping.Its,strong,durable,and a lot of run.Its not a tahoe though.No smooth ride,multi sensored,electronic everything,overpriced soccor mom truck here.I average 15mpg and can tow fairly well.With the removeable top a bronco is an oversized jeep that can easily multi task with the modern suvs.Just not as refined,complicated,or expensive.
I loved it
bronco790,01/14/2009
I had a Bronco for a little more then a year and loved it. It was my baby. My brakes went out and i cracked my manifold twice becaue of my driving but that was all that I took it in for. I needed a new tranny but besides that it was perfect I wish i would have never sold it because now I am looking to buy another.
insane 4 wheelin
chazzmills,03/31/2009
Ive takin this rig all over Idaho Washington and Oregon. Huntin and fishin, the only time it ever broke down on me. Was after a trip through the desert the brakes went out. In my driveway. Love the ride
See all 11 reviews of the 1991 Ford Bronco
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Bronco features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Ford Bronco

Used 1991 Ford Bronco Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Bronco is offered in the following submodels: Bronco SUV. Available styles include XLT Nite 2dr SUV 4WD, Custom 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, XLT 2dr SUV 4WD, and Silver Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Ford Bronco?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Ford Broncos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Ford Bronco for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Ford Bronco.

Can't find a used 1991 Ford Broncos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Bronco for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,553.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Bronco for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,070.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,492.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Ford Bronco?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Bronco lease specials

Related Used 1991 Ford Bronco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles