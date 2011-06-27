1991 Ford Bronco Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,495
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A four-speed automatic transmission replaces the three-speed unit. A silver-anniversary edition is available.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Korndaddy,09/13/2006
I've always wanted a Bronco since I was a little boy. I finally had a chance when my wife's car broke down and we had to get another car. I bought me the Bronco and let her have my 2005 Subaru haha. Great running car. Plenty of room, fun to drive. Mean looking. I had to take it in because the anti lock brakes light was on, just dirty, needed to be cleaned.
matt greer,05/11/2010
I bought the bronco with 150k on it,so I knew there would be some issues.I only paid 2k for it.The bronco hasnt let me down yet.I use it to pull a ski boat and go camping.Its,strong,durable,and a lot of run.Its not a tahoe though.No smooth ride,multi sensored,electronic everything,overpriced soccor mom truck here.I average 15mpg and can tow fairly well.With the removeable top a bronco is an oversized jeep that can easily multi task with the modern suvs.Just not as refined,complicated,or expensive.
bronco790,01/14/2009
I had a Bronco for a little more then a year and loved it. It was my baby. My brakes went out and i cracked my manifold twice becaue of my driving but that was all that I took it in for. I needed a new tranny but besides that it was perfect I wish i would have never sold it because now I am looking to buy another.
chazzmills,03/31/2009
Ive takin this rig all over Idaho Washington and Oregon. Huntin and fishin, the only time it ever broke down on me. Was after a trip through the desert the brakes went out. In my driveway. Love the ride
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
