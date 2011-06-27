  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
1994 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The 1994 Bronco receives a driver airbag and door guard beams. ABS now works in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

5(67%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Favorite Ride!
MARY ANN,01/28/2005
I have had no major problems with my Bronco. Just the usual wear and tear things. It has 114,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. I have had several people come up to me and ask if I want to sell it. No way! Still looks new. It's a beauty!
Mudding Machine
hockeyfreak55,01/20/2009
I use my Bronco as a daily driver during the week and on the weekends I take it mudding through the Georgia red clay. Although mudding and off roading put years of wear and tear and the only complications I have were do to my stupid teenage invincibility beliefs totaling $1200 in parts, but I won't make that mistake twice
1994 Bronco XLT, most awesome truck ever
Jim,08/23/2010
This was the truck I grew up in, literally. My folks bought it when I was in high school and I inherited it from them. It currently has 214,000 miles on the original engine (5.0) and transmission (E4od). I just finished a 500 mile weekend trip over the weekend for wedding stuff, and it never missed a beat. Ever. Even with all this mileage I set the cruise at 63 mph and it chugged along all night and got 15 mpg too boot! This truck has never been abused, and it shows. That's NOT too say that it hasn't been worked very hard. I tow crap, carry crap, run crap over, and drive through crap. This sucker is indestructible. You will never go wrong.
1994 Ford Bronco 302,000 miles plus
RKSS,09/05/2010
My Bronco Buddy has been more faithful than my ex. I did have the trans rebuilt in Jan,2009 other than that it has not had any other work done in the 302,000 miles I have accumulated. My Bronco runs great still to this day.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
