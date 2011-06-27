1994 Ford Bronco Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$709 - $1,505
Used Bronco for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The 1994 Bronco receives a driver airbag and door guard beams. ABS now works in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Bronco.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MARY ANN,01/28/2005
I have had no major problems with my Bronco. Just the usual wear and tear things. It has 114,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. I have had several people come up to me and ask if I want to sell it. No way! Still looks new. It's a beauty!
hockeyfreak55,01/20/2009
I use my Bronco as a daily driver during the week and on the weekends I take it mudding through the Georgia red clay. Although mudding and off roading put years of wear and tear and the only complications I have were do to my stupid teenage invincibility beliefs totaling $1200 in parts, but I won't make that mistake twice
Jim,08/23/2010
This was the truck I grew up in, literally. My folks bought it when I was in high school and I inherited it from them. It currently has 214,000 miles on the original engine (5.0) and transmission (E4od). I just finished a 500 mile weekend trip over the weekend for wedding stuff, and it never missed a beat. Ever. Even with all this mileage I set the cruise at 63 mph and it chugged along all night and got 15 mpg too boot! This truck has never been abused, and it shows. That's NOT too say that it hasn't been worked very hard. I tow crap, carry crap, run crap over, and drive through crap. This sucker is indestructible. You will never go wrong.
RKSS,09/05/2010
My Bronco Buddy has been more faithful than my ex. I did have the trans rebuilt in Jan,2009 other than that it has not had any other work done in the 302,000 miles I have accumulated. My Bronco runs great still to this day.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Ford Bronco features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco
Related Used 1994 Ford Bronco info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019