1993 Ford Bronco Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$693 - $1,470
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Four-wheel antilock brakes introduced on the 1993 Bronco.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Bronco.
Most helpful consumer reviews
electricgreen,04/12/2002
My truck has 204,000 miles on the original 302 motor. It has towed a 17' boat, taken my wife and myself on trips, and gotten me to work even through a big snowstorm. It still runs great, and looks pretty good too. It is extremely comfortable, even on long rides, and runs quite smoothly.
Seminole61,10/31/2007
This Bronco outperforms the Jimmy I had by a long shot. I live in the woods in MS 4.75 miles from black top. A lot of mud, creeks and hills. Haven't had to do much of anything to it. Love the ride, clearence and power. This 5.8 is much better than the GM 5.7. My daughters Jeep cant keep up on road or in the mud. And a Dodge cant make it out here.
Bill Wilkerson,12/24/2008
This is powerful, reliable, everyday driver, 351 V-8. Plenty of room and comfort, go anywhere. Commands respect on the highway or off road.
seth,12/07/2008
I bought a 93 Bronco that has been garage kept and looks it! The exterior has been repainted in 2008 but that is all that has been done, this truck is sharp. The interior is flawless and has 106,000 original miles on the 5.0 engine. It rides great on the 31" tires and sits very balanced. This thing looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor!
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
