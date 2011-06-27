  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1993 Ford Bronco
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1993 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Bronco for Sale
List Price Estimate
$693 - $1,470
Used Bronco for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Four-wheel antilock brakes introduced on the 1993 Bronco.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Bronco.

5(50%)
4(45%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great work horse.
electricgreen,04/12/2002
My truck has 204,000 miles on the original 302 motor. It has towed a 17' boat, taken my wife and myself on trips, and gotten me to work even through a big snowstorm. It still runs great, and looks pretty good too. It is extremely comfortable, even on long rides, and runs quite smoothly.
Top of the heap!
Seminole61,10/31/2007
This Bronco outperforms the Jimmy I had by a long shot. I live in the woods in MS 4.75 miles from black top. A lot of mud, creeks and hills. Haven't had to do much of anything to it. Love the ride, clearence and power. This 5.8 is much better than the GM 5.7. My daughters Jeep cant keep up on road or in the mud. And a Dodge cant make it out here.
Road Warrior
Bill Wilkerson,12/24/2008
This is powerful, reliable, everyday driver, 351 V-8. Plenty of room and comfort, go anywhere. Commands respect on the highway or off road.
Fun fun fun
seth,12/07/2008
I bought a 93 Bronco that has been garage kept and looks it! The exterior has been repainted in 2008 but that is all that has been done, this truck is sharp. The interior is flawless and has 106,000 original miles on the 5.0 engine. It rides great on the 31" tires and sits very balanced. This thing looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor!
See all 22 reviews of the 1993 Ford Bronco
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Bronco features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Bronco

Used 1993 Ford Bronco Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Bronco is offered in the following submodels: Bronco SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, XLT 2dr SUV 4WD, and Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Bronco?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Ford Broncos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Bronco for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Ford Bronco.

Can't find a used 1993 Ford Broncos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Bronco for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,313.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,172.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Bronco for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,647.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,542.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Ford Bronco?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Bronco lease specials

Related Used 1993 Ford Bronco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles