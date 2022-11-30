2023 Ford Bronco Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/21 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|338.0/354.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.3 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 3,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,246 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Part time 4WD
|yes
|Electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|173.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|86.2 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|75.9 in.
|Height
|71.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|100.4 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|35.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,294 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,246 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,540 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front hip room
|56.3 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.8 in.
|Rear hip room
|43.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|10-Speed Automatic Transmission
|+$1,595
|2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine
|+$1,895
|Packages
|Standard Package 101A
|+$0
|Safety & Security Options
|First Aid Kit
|+$60
|On-Road Assistance Kit
|+$80
|Off-Road Assistance Kit
|+$210
|Interior Options
|Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats
|+$160
|Cargo Area Rug
|+$100
|Cargo Net Kit
|+$30
|Safe Deposit - Console Lock Box
|+$390
|Cargo Area Storage - Fixed Lid
|+$640
|Auxiliary Switches w/Pre-Run Accessory Wires
|+$195
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$160
|Cargo Area Storage - Drawer
|+$780
|Cargo Area Storage - Raised Lid
|+$730
|Cargo Area Storage - Trunk
|+$530
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$160
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$110
|Cargo Area Protector
|+$120
|Exterior Options
|Body Appearance Kit
|+$1,790
|Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft
|+$1,390
|Top - Bimini Soft Canvas
|+$390
|Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$0
|Removable Hoop Step
|+$395
|Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags
|+$350
|Cockpit Cover
|+$330
|Tailgate Table
|+$310
|Brush Guard
|+$300
|Body Armor - Protective Moldings
|+$500
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$90
|Fender Flare Kit - Base Style, Steel
|+$520
|Doors - Tube I
|+$1,360
|Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft
|+$2,480
|Top - Bimini Mesh Shade
|+$350
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$220
|Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars
|+$365
Related 2023 Ford Bronco Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 1990
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Toyota 4Runner -1
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Lincoln MKT 2019
- Used Kia K900 2019
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 1998
- Used Nissan Xterra 2009
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Audi A6 2001 For Sale
- Used Lexus GS 350 2001
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 ALPINA XB7
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback
- 2021 BMW X4
- Audi Q5 2021
- Land Rover Range Rover 2021
- Audi Q8 2021
- Nissan Murano 2021
- 2022 Continental
Lease deals by make
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Ford Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals