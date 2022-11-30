Skip to main content
2023 Ford Bronco Base Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG20/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)338.0/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.3 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower300 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,246 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Part time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length173.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors75.9 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheelbase100.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity52.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach35.5 degrees
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Curb weight4,294 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,246 lbs.
Gross weight5,540 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eruption Green Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Cactus Gray
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
Interior Colors
  • Dark Space Gray w/Black Onyx, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear hip room43.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
10-Speed Automatic Transmission +$1,595
2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine +$1,895
Packages
Standard Package 101A +$0
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit +$60
On-Road Assistance Kit +$80
Off-Road Assistance Kit +$210
Interior Options
Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats +$160
Cargo Area Rug +$100
Cargo Net Kit +$30
Safe Deposit - Console Lock Box +$390
Cargo Area Storage - Fixed Lid +$640
Auxiliary Switches w/Pre-Run Accessory Wires +$195
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Cargo Area Storage - Drawer +$780
Cargo Area Storage - Raised Lid +$730
Cargo Area Storage - Trunk +$530
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Exterior Options
Body Appearance Kit +$1,790
Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft +$1,390
Top - Bimini Soft Canvas +$390
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$0
Removable Hoop Step +$395
Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags +$350
Cockpit Cover +$330
Tailgate Table +$310
Brush Guard +$300
Body Armor - Protective Moldings +$500
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Fender Flare Kit - Base Style, Steel +$520
Doors - Tube I +$1,360
Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft +$2,480
Top - Bimini Mesh Shade +$350
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
