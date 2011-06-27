1995 Ford Bronco Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
An available Sport Package and new exterior styling for the Eddie Bauer model are the sole changes for 1995.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Bronco.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gene Barnes,01/07/2006
I purchased the '95 Bronco new from the dealer and have driven it for 11 years (9 of those years were daily 50 mile commutes) without any major mechanical issues. I pull a 21' Kenner Center Console and on occasion a lowboy and tractor. The truck has the 302 V8 (5L) with the 5 speed manual (5 gear OD) I replaced the clutch assembly in 2003, but other than that only normal service maintenance and tires have been required. The vehicle averages about 14-15 miles per gallon. I still own the vehicle and am currently rigging it for a flat tow behind my motor home. At 17000 miles to-date, I kind of wish there was a comparable Ford vehicle on the market now.
BB Bronco,05/16/2010
I have a dark blue 1995 ford bronco i would suggest buying one if you are looking into it.I have never had a problem with this truck.In my eyes broncos are the best all around trucks All you need to make the exterior look amazing is a set of american racing wheels.It is amazingly safe.I got hit on my drivers side by some drunk guy.My truck did a full roll and landed on the drivers side, ofcourse it was a little banged up but I wasnt.We were able to get the truck flipped upright and it started right up a couple scratches and a small dent is all that happened that was about a year ago and still it is fine. if you can find another car tht can do tht let me no.I love this truck more thn my wife
Kipp8302,11/10/2010
Great truck all around thus far. very comfy to drive, although there is a good amount of road noise. will take on about any obstacle. for a full size SUV with a V8 the gas mileage is actually pretty good (about 15 mpg hwy). plenty of space for anything you might need to do with it and short wheel base means tight turns and u- turns are easy. def had some manufacturing issues with body and paint prep for that time period. rust is very common around rear wheel wells and bottom of tailgate which has cause issues with rear window and body movement (rusted quarter panels and not supported completely and will flex). I have wanted a Bronco for years; finally got one and would buy another any day.
karvon,02/02/2004
not as much room as my 91' but just as fun to drive power when needed i love it
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4000 rpm
