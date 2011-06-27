I have a dark blue 1995 ford bronco i would suggest buying one if you are looking into it.I have never had a problem with this truck.In my eyes broncos are the best all around trucks All you need to make the exterior look amazing is a set of american racing wheels.It is amazingly safe.I got hit on my drivers side by some drunk guy.My truck did a full roll and landed on the drivers side, ofcourse it was a little banged up but I wasnt.We were able to get the truck flipped upright and it started right up a couple scratches and a small dent is all that happened that was about a year ago and still it is fine. if you can find another car tht can do tht let me no.I love this truck more thn my wife

