  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1990 Ford Bronco
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1990 Ford Bronco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Bronco for Sale
List Price Estimate
$843 - $1,788
Used Bronco for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Bronco.

5(44%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Ford Bronco XLT 5.8L EFI engine
Dick Forrester,01/31/2003
First year for EFI in Ford trucks so there some initial problems with electronic sensors. Gas mileage is around 12 mpg. Sturdily constructed and a do-it-all go anywhere vehicle. Towing capicity is excellent. After 133,000 miles, this vehicle looks and drives like new with regular maintenance by the book. Very reliable. Resale value is poor. Ford factory parts are expensive but aftermarket parts are readily available and much cheaper.
Rescue Vehicle
Barry,07/29/2009
I have used this truck as a vol. firefighter since i owned it. I have been nothing but tough on it. It has held up and has over 300,000 mile on it and still going. I have put a new tranny in it and some minor repair but i wound not trade it for anything. I would like to see a new version of this truck like the Mustang.
Fun truck
matt,11/15/2010
My bronco has 160,000 on it now. It tows my boat like a truck, hauls kids like a station wagon, off-roads like a Jeep and with the top off feels like an American muscle car. A bronco can do many different things that no other vehicle can do. Given its not great at any, but very good at all. I plan to keep mine because it a true sport utility vehicle.
Better Idea
DLS,03/05/2002
Bring it back.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Ford Bronco
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Ford Bronco features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Ford Bronco

Used 1990 Ford Bronco Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Bronco is offered in the following submodels: Bronco SUV. Available styles include Custom 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, and XLT 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Ford Bronco?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Ford Broncos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Ford Bronco for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Ford Bronco.

Can't find a used 1990 Ford Broncos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Bronco for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,556.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Bronco for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,599.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Ford Bronco?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Bronco lease specials

Related Used 1990 Ford Bronco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles