Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Intrepid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,910
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Curb weight3471 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
