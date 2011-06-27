Estimated values
2001 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,551
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,263
|$2,778
|Average
|$954
|$1,687
|$2,083
|Rough
|$620
|$1,112
|$1,389
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Intrepid SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,525
|$3,090
|Clean
|$1,280
|$2,240
|$2,747
|Average
|$948
|$1,670
|$2,060
|Rough
|$616
|$1,101
|$1,373
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Intrepid R/T 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$3,392
|$4,189
|Clean
|$1,658
|$3,009
|$3,723
|Average
|$1,227
|$2,244
|$2,792
|Rough
|$797
|$1,479
|$1,861