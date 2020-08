Used 1994 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania

Check out this 1995 Dodge Dakota Base before someone takes it home!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Dodge Dakota with These Options *Vinyl 60/40 split front bench seat w/center armrest, Urethane anti-chip lower body-side protective coating, Tinted glass, Tailgate-mounted center high-mounted stop lamp, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulation, Soft cloth-covered headliner, Single electric horn, Side window demisters, Rear seat belts w/shoulder harness.*Make a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 21 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mease Motors Auto Sales located at 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 can get you a dependable Dakota today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B7GG23X2SS290666

Stock: M4231A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020