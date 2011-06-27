Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.0/300.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room26.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length214.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Curb weight3508 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
