2020 Hyundai Kona
What’s new
- Adaptive cruise control added to top-trim Kona Ultimate
- Small changes to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Optional turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
- Nimble handling makes it enjoyable to drive
- Lots of features for your money
- Weak base engine
- Gear shifts from the turbocharged engine's transmission are often unrefined
- Interior is trimmed with a lot of hard plastic panels
2020 Hyundai Kona Review
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite compact SUVs. Its small size makes it easy to park, yet it has enough trunk space for all sorts of gear. There's a lot of appealing value here, too. Even the lower trim levels provide desirable features such as smartphone compatibility, forward collision warning and heated front seats. Spend more and the Kona gets even more impressive with a robust turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive and, new for 2020, available adaptive cruise control.
Certainly, no vehicle is perfect. Road noise is often present, and the turbocharged engine's transmission can be slow to shift at times. The interior quality is also lackluster. But the 2020 Hyundai Kona is still impressive, and it continues to be one of our top-ranked extra-small SUVs. We definitely recommend taking one for a test drive, especially if you're looking for a small vehicle that's versatile and fun to drive.
Notably, the 2020 Hyundai Kona is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Hyundai Kona with 1.6T engine as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
However, the turbo engine's dual-clutch automatic transmission can be slow to engage when accelerating from a stop. Once the Kona gets going, upshifts are usually smooth, but downshifts are always a little rough. Maximum braking performance is also underwhelming.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Kona's front seats are well-shaped and pretty supportive, with plenty of adjustability. The available leather upholstery is stiff, and the cushions are noticeably firm. In back, the seats are flat and broad but not too upright. The climate control struggles a bit to cool the entire cabin when it's sweltering outside. But the rest of the time it's effective at keeping you comfortable.
How’s the interior?8.0
There is a suitable amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Rear-seat headroom is decent for the class — more than enough for average adults — but legroom is tight, especially behind a tall driver. Fortunately, there is generous space under the front seats for the rear passengers' feet. The relatively short doors can be opened wide even in tighter parking spaces, making for good access.
How’s the tech?8.5
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are fitted on all but the base trim, and a more extensive suite of features is available. Adaptive cruise control is a new addition for 2020. The Kona's systems are consistently accurate, avoiding false alarms in our time with the vehicle.
How’s the storage?7.5
There are lots of water-bottle-size pockets, a diminutive cellphone tray, and a relatively small console box and glovebox. So while small-item storage is decent, it lacks variety. The car-seat anchor points are clearly marked and close to the surface, but they're tucked between firm cushions.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.5
Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty continues to be an industry standout, and the five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is also better than coverage for the other vehicles in this class that we'd buy.
Wildcard7.5
Which Kona does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Hyundai Kona models
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV that is available in five trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and Ultimate. Hyundai doesn't offer any optional packages, but there are added features available on each trim.
The SE, SEL and SEL Plus models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Limited and Ultimate trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all Konas and comes bundled with a more sophisticated rear suspension design and a lockable center differential. The latter enhances traction at low speeds in off-road or snowy conditions.
Standard features for the SE trim include alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and a six-speaker audio system.
The SEL trim adds extras such as roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring and satellite radio. The SEL Plus throws in many convenience and tech features such as a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and Hyundai's Blue Link communications system.
Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you all of the above plus the turbocharged engine, LED headlights and taillights, upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The range-topping Ultimate trim comes loaded up with rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection for the forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen and a navigation system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
After 12 Hondas (9 Honda/3 Acura) vehicles over the last 35 years, my defective CR-V was the last one. Never ever thought I would even look at Hyundai, let alone buy one. Until I saw the Kona and realized that Hyundai has come a long way in terms of quality and reliability. I traded it in for the 2020 Kona Limited, which was $12,000 cheaper and better quality. The Kona isn't perfect, but what vehicle is? I absolutely love the look of the Kona, inside and out. It is quick and handles well. The 7 speed dual-clutch transmission is one of the few downsides. At slow speeds, it's indecisive and not very smooth. I've been using manual mode until I get up to speed and that seems to help. Once you get going, the 185hp turbo engine is a blast. Especially if you select 'sport mode'. And, compared to other cars I've driven, it's not as smooth of a ride. Might be the factory tires, but it could be better. The limited has all of the latest gadgets and systems you find in more expensive cars, like Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, heated seats and mirrors, moonroof, and my favorite- Blue Link, which lets you start the car from your phone, anywhere there is cell phone service. I get 26-28 mpg, which is slightly better than I got with the CR-V. It has all-wheel drive and with snow tires is great in the snow. I can't remember any vehicle I owned that I liked more than this one. My next car will likely be another Kona. Hopefully, they'll work on the transmission and ride quality in the coming years and end up with a 5-star vehicle.
The Kona is the definition of "bang for the buck" and provides all of the necessary technology, comfort and styling one could ask for, at a VERY reasonable price. What stands out to me is the "fit & finish" - everything is solid, tight and you can tell the car was assembled with care. I've seen other cars where it looks like the car was put together during a rush to get to lunch or it was the end of the day, time to go home, etc. - NOT this car. When you experience the drive, you'll notice that the shifter has a "lock-step" feel (confidence) and there is a plethora of information available to you as far as the car's operation and various settings. Comfort is wonderful, plenty of acceleration (turbo AWD), sound system is sweet (in limited edition or higher), etc. I couldn't be happier with this acquisition; run, don't walk to your nearest Hyundai dealer and grab one. The ONLY downside (as of this review) is that the color choices are in limited supply and you may have to settle for what the dealer has in stock or wait quite a while for your color to be ordered and delivered. Take this car for a test drive and you'll see for yourself. One other thing, some of the higher end models such as the limited & ultimate DO NOT come with a spare tire, only a "mobility kit" but does come with a free 5-year roadside assistance package to get help if you get a flat. You can do what I did and get a more powerful portable air pump (check out Harbor Freight) and a tire repair kit (about $ 10.00) via Amazon. If you're handy, you can repair the tire on the spot which will hold you until you can get to a tire shop OR just call and wait for Hyundai's roadside assistance (or your own if you have AAA, etc.). Enjoy your ride!
This car has everything I could possibly ask for and more. Not sure I will take advantage of all the technology i offers, but maybe in time. Very comfortable ride height - not too low for this older person, but not so high I have to pull myself up into it. Plenty of room without being too large for me to handle. So glad they came out with this model.
My 2020 Kona SEL PLUS is loaded with more standard features than the other competitors. It would be even better with a turbo or a bit more hp for acceleration when needed. The seats are firm and the lumbar feature is great and I love the seat height. For the money and the great warranty, it's a winner esp. since I am senior driver...just have to get comfortable with all the safety features and technology. Today Customer care walked me through the remote features and man I am impressed!! So much bang for the buck!! I may not use the features on a regular basis but just having it and knowing how to use it is "the PLUS"
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,100
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,500
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,300
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$27,500
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kona safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in or approaching the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Kona vs. the competition
Hyundai Kona vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is one of the most utilitarian vehicles in the subcompact SUV class. It has trick-folding magic rear seats, an abundance of rear cargo space, and lots of small-item storage solutions to accommodate your smartphones and water bottles. The Honda is also one of the most efficient vehicles in the class, though it only beats the Kona by a small margin. Both vehicles are top-notch daily drivers.
Hyundai Kona vs. Kia Soul
More spacious than the Kona or the HR-V, the Kia Soul's boxy design gives it some of the biggest interior dimensions in the class. With its recent redesign, the Soul has become sleeker and more grown-up. Unfortunately, it doesn't offer all-wheel drive, so the Kona may win out for buyers who have to deal with inclement weather.
Hyundai Kona vs. Subaru Crosstrek
The Subaru Crosstrek is not only one of our favorite little off-roaders, but it's also one of our favorite compact SUVs in general. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and a healthy 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The Crosstrek is a bit larger than the Kona, too, so passenger space is less of an issue. On the downside, the Crosstrek's acceleration is subpar, and it's not as fun to drive as the Kona.
Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?
