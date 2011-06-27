Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,287
|$1,661
|Clean
|$527
|$1,150
|$1,485
|Average
|$402
|$877
|$1,134
|Rough
|$276
|$605
|$783
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,313
|$2,440
|$3,046
|Clean
|$1,173
|$2,181
|$2,724
|Average
|$894
|$1,664
|$2,080
|Rough
|$615
|$1,147
|$1,436
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,037
|$1,350
|Clean
|$404
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$308
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$212
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,299
|$1,682
|Clean
|$522
|$1,161
|$1,504
|Average
|$398
|$886
|$1,149
|Rough
|$274
|$610
|$793
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,223
|$1,591
|Clean
|$483
|$1,094
|$1,423
|Average
|$368
|$834
|$1,086
|Rough
|$253
|$575
|$750
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$454
|$1,038
|$1,350
|Clean
|$406
|$928
|$1,207
|Average
|$310
|$708
|$922
|Rough
|$213
|$488
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,279
|$1,613
|Clean
|$587
|$1,143
|$1,443
|Average
|$447
|$872
|$1,102
|Rough
|$308
|$601
|$761
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,201
|$1,567
|Clean
|$464
|$1,074
|$1,402
|Average
|$353
|$819
|$1,070
|Rough
|$243
|$564
|$739
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,036
|$1,350
|Clean
|$403
|$927
|$1,207
|Average
|$307
|$707
|$922
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,183
|$1,512
|Clean
|$510
|$1,057
|$1,352
|Average
|$389
|$807
|$1,033
|Rough
|$267
|$556
|$713
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,060
|$1,350
|Clean
|$465
|$948
|$1,207
|Average
|$354
|$723
|$922
|Rough
|$244
|$498
|$636