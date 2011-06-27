  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2018 Dodge Challenger
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Challenger
5(79%)4(16%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
38 reviews
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale
List Price Range
$22,826 - $115,000
Used Challenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I am usually a Ford Mustang guy

Rico, 06/07/2018
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

1500 miles

Carlos Reyes, 01/03/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!

Report Abuse

If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you!

Laura, 05/23/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Best fun drive car ever

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The Four Wheel "Fountain of Youth"

Paul Jaeger, 06/11/2018
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
25 of 29 people found this review helpful

When I drive this car, I feel 30 years younger. I still look like an old fart......but boy do I feel good !!!!

Performance
Report Abuse

Last True Muscle Car

Jason, 10/03/2018
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

I've wanted a Challenger since '08. Finally bought an '18 Scat Pack 8 speed auto. The car is powerful, strong brakes and a blast to drive. F8 green combined with the body style is an attention grabber. Fuel mileage is down, but this being my 4th Hemi, they take a few 1000 miles to loosen up and return the best MPG. I have seen close to advertised on the highway. Part of the problem is my love of the skinny pedal on the right. Interior is very comfy. I have a 16 and 14 year old who are 5'10" and 5'8". They have no complaints about the rear seats. When needed the 4-piston Brembo brakes reel the heavy machine down in a hurry. All 4 of my Mopar vehicles have proven reliable and trouble free.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale

Related Used 2018 Dodge Challenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles