Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
I am usually a Ford Mustang guy
Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!!
1500 miles
I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!
If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you!
Best fun drive car ever
The Four Wheel "Fountain of Youth"
When I drive this car, I feel 30 years younger. I still look like an old fart......but boy do I feel good !!!!
Last True Muscle Car
I've wanted a Challenger since '08. Finally bought an '18 Scat Pack 8 speed auto. The car is powerful, strong brakes and a blast to drive. F8 green combined with the body style is an attention grabber. Fuel mileage is down, but this being my 4th Hemi, they take a few 1000 miles to loosen up and return the best MPG. I have seen close to advertised on the highway. Part of the problem is my love of the skinny pedal on the right. Interior is very comfy. I have a 16 and 14 year old who are 5'10" and 5'8". They have no complaints about the rear seats. When needed the 4-piston Brembo brakes reel the heavy machine down in a hurry. All 4 of my Mopar vehicles have proven reliable and trouble free.
