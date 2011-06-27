Used 2013 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews
Mopar Man
I bought my 2013 Avenger as a left over in March of 2014 with only 15 miles on the odometer. My first experience as a Dodge owner was with a 1996 Intrepid that my wife thought looked pretty nice and said I should try it out. It had 45,000 miles when I purchased it and I drove it for the next twelve years and when I finally gave it up it had 325,000 miles on it. Naturally I was drawn to the Dodge brand and the Avenger was a sporty looking car and I needed something to teach my daughter how to drive in. My other kids got to drive the Intrepid. I really wanted the Charger, but opted for the smaller sized car. Still not a bad choice. I opted for the 3.6L V6 engine since that was what my Intrepid had in it and have never been disappointed. the only problem I have encountered was when the car was about three months old, the transmission seemed to lock up one time as I was rolling to a stop sign. I couldn't get it to go into gear, but after towing it to the dealer and having them check it out, they found nothing and it never happened again. I now have almost 100,000 miles, I drive it a lot, have been through two sets of tires, change my own oil every 5,000 miles religiously and keep it a clean as I can living in North East Ohio. It's a blast to drive on the twisting up and down roads even in the snow. One of my co-workers drives a Subaru and he couldn't keep up with me one night. Sometimes you get bad cars, sometimes you get good cars. I work in the Auto industry and all the parts come from the same bin no matter who buys them. If you take care of your equipment, it will take care of you. If you like a sporty car, not too big or small with lots of power, this is your ride. 9/20/16: I am still driving my Avenger which now has 143,000 miles on it and still runs like it did with 15 miles on it. Last Winter I had to have the heater core replaced which was a bit expensive ($1,200.00 to be exact) because to access it they have to remove the front dash. The local Chrysler dealer where I bought the car did a nice job fixing it but did not clean up after themselves very well (hand prints all over the front windshield) but I got a free oil change in return so all was forgiven. Other than another set of new tires and rear brakes, I have had no mechanical issues at all. I still dream about owning the Charger some day but this car looks like it's going to be with me for a lot longer. Still love driving it and I plan to beat the intrepid's record of 325,000 miles. I'll let you know. Well, it's now March 2020 and the Avenger is still going strong. One more payment and it's all clear. currently 156,000 miles and no complaints. The car stays outside all the time and so far not even one rust spot. I try to keep it clean as much as possible, running it through the touchless wash when it gets too salty. Performance is still as good as when it was new, though I am thinking of having new plugs and wires put in just because of the mileage, nothing lasts forever after all. I still have not done anything special to keep the car performing, just driving it every day. I have an hour commute to work and some weeks it's all seven days. Love this car, can't wait to see how far it will take me. I could use a new set of floor mats, especially the drivers side as I have worn a hole in mine from the heel of my foot going back and forth from the gas to the brake pedals. Small price to pay for such a fun ride.
Great Affordable US made car
You must buy this car with incentives to get a great deal. We paid $16K and got a great trade-in price. This car is great looking, fun to drive, not to bad on gas and gets some great comments. The 2.4L is fine for everyday driving but if you want to super acceleration opt for the V-6 with 283HP. They should do away with the 4sp auto have the 6sp auto as standard, but it's not that bad. The SE exterior looks super sharp with a little bit of chrome tweeking. The interior is great looking and functional. The trunk has plenty of room. The handling and ride are superb on this model and better on the more expensive models. You can't go wrong with this car and the average family can afford it.
Great, Good Looking U.S. Car
We bought this Avenger SE after looking at several others cars. We checked a few others that we liked the looks but they were 3K+ more. We loved the looks of the Avenger, outside and inside. I was surprised at the great ride, it was a little on the firm side which I prefer, like sports suspension. The 2.4 has adequate power for the average person but for the young at heart, the 3.6L has more than enough power for the amateur road racer. The 4sp Auto is standard on the SE, Dodge should dump it and make the 6sp. standard on all Avengers. Look for all the incentives for a great deal!
Good value for price
I have the basic se model with the 3.6 engine. I did look at a few other cars but was able to get this one in my price with the v6 vs others that only had a 4 cylinder. The v6 is nice and much better than the 4 cylinder in the avenger. I also did not give up much in MPG vs the 4. The ride is not bad at all and the seat are just find for my wife and I. MY son likes the pull down cup holders in the back seat. The Avenger is only a little smaller than some of the cars in its class but it's because of this that I liked it. It makes it much easier in parking lots and tight spaces. Be careful backing up because of the blind spot which is bigger than most cars. Overall I really enjoy this car.
Good car for the price.
So I purchased a 2013 Dodge Avenger three months ago. I bought it because the price was great, the car looks great, and it fit what I wanted and needed in a car. The car overall is exactly as Edmunds describes it in that it does have sluggish acceleration in the 4 cylinder. It is comfortable and has some nice added features to it. The Bluetooth works great and the car is a pretty good build for what it is. Be warned the gas mileage is on the low end compared to many other cars in the same class. That is the biggest downfall for what would otherwise be a great car. So far my car has not hit its estimated MPG rating at all which was a little disappointing.
