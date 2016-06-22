Soerens Ford
Customer Reviews of Soerens Ford
A 5 Star Experience
by 06/22/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Dean Hoyt, who is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. My situation consisted of selling a car for a family member and purchasing a new car for myself. Dean took the time to really listen to what I needed to accomplish. In my mind Dean worked double duty to make it easy for me to sell a car and find a car that I would enjoy driving everyday. He answered every question I posed to him in a timely and professional manner. Dean was pleasant every step of the way. In addition, I was able to experience the comradery of the staff at Soerens. They worked as a team to meet my needs and make me feel valued as a customer. You could see and feel the pride of the dealership they worked for. Working with Dean Hoyt at Soerens Ford was a positive experience. I highly recommend Dean and Soeren's Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Edge
by 06/08/2016on
The initial on-line inquire/interest of the 2015 Ford Edge was a great start in the negotiating process and feedback was prompt. The internet staff followed-up with appointment reminders and quickly answered on-line questions. If for some reason the internet staff was not available they seemed to delegate to other sales staff to ensure a positive and quick experience. Overall, the dealership sales department used a teamwork attitude. The purchase of a new vehicle was a great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
by 05/30/2016on
Adam and the Soerens team made my car purchase a pleasant experience. Everyone was very knowledgeable and answered all questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion
by 05/19/2016on
I received excellent service at this dealership. Todd was very helpful and willing to answer any questions that I had.
Vehicle purchase
by 05/18/2016on
I realy do like this place. Did actually enjoyed the entire time my wife and I spent there. Never felt any presure and the place feel very relaxed and comfortable. Very contemporary. You get nothing but a smile from everyone and our salesperson Todd R. is realy a nice guy. I felt like I was talking to a friend not a salesman. He never push me to buy anything but what I wanted. I am giving Todd and Soerens Ford five stars. Would definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford
by 05/17/2016on
Recently we purchased yet another car from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford. We told John what we wanted and he quickly provided everything we were looking for in a new car. John was great at explaining our financing choices. He also served as a thoughtful sounding board when discussing various vehicle options we were considering. After the purchase, John took the time to fully explain how some of the new technology was different from the old. Whenever we have a question of an issue with/about a car, John is the person we contact. In our opinion, John Schultz is the consummate example of excellent customer service. Over the years we have purchased a number of vehicles from John. On each occasion he has assisted us to the point where he has made Soeren's Ford our "go-to" destination whenever we buy another vehicle. I have always recommended John to our friends and will continue to do so. Satisfied customers
Fun and Friendly Service
by 05/10/2016on
They were very professional with no pressure. Couldn't ask for more after having dealt with many other dealers that don't understand this concept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A trustworthy dealership
by 05/06/2016on
Purchased a used vehicle from Sorens Ford & got a great deal and we had a very good experience. Got the car home and we found a problem. Sorens stood behind it 100% and fixed it completely to our satisfaction. Any dealership can sell a car, but only the truly great one's place customer satisfaction in front of all else, and in the end, that is all that matters! Mike & Deb M. Waukesha, WI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 04/26/2016on
I cannot say enough great things about Soerens Ford. The thing that brought my wife and I to Soerens years ago was the past relationship we had with the best sales person in the car business, John Schultz. We have been dealing with John Schultz since 1986 and have never been disappointed with the whole car buying experience, from start to finish. Since John moved to Soerens years ago, we have purchased 6 vehicles and we have recommended many of our friends to the Soerens dealership. They have also purchased vehicles from them and they have been really happy about their experience and the recommendation we gave them. When we came to Soerens earlier this month it was to look at the new 2016 Fusion. While we were at the dealership we also ended up also looking at a 2010 Explorer to replace our 2009 Explorer. We ended up buying two new vehicles before leaving that day. From the moment you enter the newly remodeled showroom and get greeted by the Soerens employees, you feel at home. Everyone you talk to or walk by say hi to you and they all ask if they can help you out. Mike Walsh, the sales manager, and John Schultz took the time with us and never made us feel rushed or pressured to complete either of the deals. They treat you like family, which is very nice. I will say that has been true every time my wife and I have ever entered their dealership. When we came to pick up both vehicles the following week the closing process was seamless. While John was showing me how all of the new features worked on my new fusion, Mike Walsh worked with my wife on her Explorer and setting up her features. I will come back to Soerens in the future without a second thought because of John Schultz and Mike Walsh and the support people they employ to represent their brand. If anyone is looking for a new or used car, give Soerens Ford a look, you won't be disappointed. You have a very happy customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic customer experience
by 04/18/2016on
My wife and I were in the market for a late model pre-owned Ford Fusion and we had the pleasure of working with both Mike Wilson and Mike Walsh at Soerens Ford. They were EXTREMELY pleasant and friendly to work with. NO high pressure sales. They thoroughly assessed our needs and wish list and worked through the selection process with us. We ultimately purchased a new Fusion and the process went as smoothly as you could hope for. Kudos to the Mikes for giving us a superior customer experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 04/06/2016on
Wow what an experience! Since I last bought a new car 15 years ago, the trepidation of buying new again and dealing with salespeople was something I was not looking forward to. But Brayan (and the rest of the Soerens team) made it an easy & rewarding experience! The next time I might not wait too long between cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape
by 04/02/2016on
We had a very positive experience with our salesman Todd. We will definitely purchase our next vehicle from Soerens Ford in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Soeren's Ford - Outstanding Dealer To Buy From
by 03/30/2016on
I am so pleased to tell you that there is still an auto dealership in Wisconsin that goes all out to make sure that you are a satisfied customer. I had to travel almost 100 miles but it was well worth it to purchase my new truck. I would have driven 200 miles for this type of service. We have two Ford dealerships within 10 miles of our house that cannot hold a candle to Soerens for excellent customer service and price! I worked with Bryan and Adam two outstanding young salesmen and Barbara Nobile who is the Business Manager there. All very professional individuals that made the entire process very smooth and pleasurable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 03/28/2016on
Todd Ridder is a great sales person. He helped me find the perfect vehicle. completely satisfied!
Buying a new car
by 03/23/2016on
With Fords current incentives, buying a new vehicle made sense. We had purchased an Escape from Pete before and he helped us find the right one for us again. Fast and easy and the finance team was great as well, giving us great information on future purchase/lease options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satified Customer
by 03/21/2016on
I could not have found better, nicer, and more helpful people to deal with for my car purchase. No pressure sales. I would definitely recommend family and friends to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 03/19/2016on
After reading numeras reviews about ford edges it was time to visit Soren's Ford our sales manager Tina was excellent no pressure a and after about 3 visits it was time to make a deal again I had a purchased price in my mind we looked at a number of vehicles before I decided on a silver Edge I believe they gave me a fair offer on my trade in then completed the deals. Would recommend this dealer ship 100%
Nicest Guy amongst The Nice Guys
by 03/18/2016on
Had a great experience leasing a 2016 Ford Explorer Sport from Mark Schwerm. He was helpful but not pushy. Stayed in touch but didn't hound me. He found the exact truck I was seeking. Truly did a great job....service is sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 03/16/2016on
I found this dealership looking at a website through my employer and found a car that I liked. The dealership make the process really easy for me giving that this was my first time actually purchasing a vehicle from a dealership. The customer service and atmosphere was excellent. The representatives made sure that the process went as smooth as possible. I will definitely go back to purchase another vehicle in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience!
by 03/15/2016on
Soerens Ford offered us an exceptional car buying experience. We drove two hours from Illinois to buy our car at this dealership. The car we bought was listed on cars.com at a great bargain price so there was no need to negotiate a better deal because we already knew we were getting a good deal. Kerry Royce made us feel at home as soon as we got there and treated us like family from the start. The finance department was so easy to work with too thanks Barb. No haggle car buying experience is what you will get at Soerens Ford. Thanks for making our drive up to WI worth while!!!! Oh, by the way, we love our new car too. Thanks Kerry and Soerens Ford.
F150 purchase
by 03/14/2016on
From the minute I walked into the showroom I was greeted professionally and energetically. The sales associate Kerry was very helpful and took the time to listen and ask questions about what I was looking for. He was not pushy or aggressive and I found his honesty very refreshing. I did end up purchasing a used F150 and the overall experience was very positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes