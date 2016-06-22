5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cannot say enough great things about Soerens Ford. The thing that brought my wife and I to Soerens years ago was the past relationship we had with the best sales person in the car business, John Schultz. We have been dealing with John Schultz since 1986 and have never been disappointed with the whole car buying experience, from start to finish. Since John moved to Soerens years ago, we have purchased 6 vehicles and we have recommended many of our friends to the Soerens dealership. They have also purchased vehicles from them and they have been really happy about their experience and the recommendation we gave them. When we came to Soerens earlier this month it was to look at the new 2016 Fusion. While we were at the dealership we also ended up also looking at a 2010 Explorer to replace our 2009 Explorer. We ended up buying two new vehicles before leaving that day. From the moment you enter the newly remodeled showroom and get greeted by the Soerens employees, you feel at home. Everyone you talk to or walk by say hi to you and they all ask if they can help you out. Mike Walsh, the sales manager, and John Schultz took the time with us and never made us feel rushed or pressured to complete either of the deals. They treat you like family, which is very nice. I will say that has been true every time my wife and I have ever entered their dealership. When we came to pick up both vehicles the following week the closing process was seamless. While John was showing me how all of the new features worked on my new fusion, Mike Walsh worked with my wife on her Explorer and setting up her features. I will come back to Soerens in the future without a second thought because of John Schultz and Mike Walsh and the support people they employ to represent their brand. If anyone is looking for a new or used car, give Soerens Ford a look, you won't be disappointed. You have a very happy customer for life. Read more