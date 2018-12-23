Oil change
by 12/23/2018on
Tyler took care of everything & we were on our way in a short period of time. He is extremely courteous.
Oil change
by 12/23/2018on
Tyler took care of everything & we were on our way in a short period of time. He is extremely courteous.
Soerens Ford is the best!
by 05/03/2018on
My name is Chris Adams, your sales associate Frank went above and beyond his job description to take care of everything we needed. And let me add Ella one of your finance managers was by far the most efficient, personable, and loveliest employees I have ever met in the car buying industry. She and frank are a gem and should be so proud to have them part of the ford family. We want to thank them and Ford for making me the happiest car buyer ever. Best, Chris Adams
Much faster than I thought.
by 03/14/2018on
The work was completed very quickly and my kids got a kick out of watching through the window.
Great Service
by 06/24/2017on
Fast service, and worked around my schedule so I did not have to make two trips. Dropped off, went to my meeting, came back, and it was ready to go. Great job, Thank You!
Ford F150
by 06/07/2017on
Work was done immediately at time of appointment. Cost of repair was reasonable and the technician explained the repairs and got me on my way.
On time, nice staff, and clean
by 09/21/2016on
Staff was nice. Appointment started and finished on time and in the window they gave me. The building is CLEAN, even the bathrooms. There's a play area for kids, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn, soda. Staff gave me recommendations for future services that I'll need to have done eventually and provided estimated pricing. They also honor competitors coupons.
Tailgate
by 09/15/2016on
They respected our time and everything was done efficiently and on time. This is our second time using the body shop and will definitely use it again if necessary.
Service Soerens Ford
by 09/14/2016on
The staff was very friendly, knowledgeable and efficient.
Flawless First Impression
by 08/23/2016on
This was my first visit to Sorens Ford and I was very impressed. Not only did they meet my expectations but they exceeded them. Everyone I dealt with in the service department was friendly and knowledgeable. I felt welcome and appreciated. I will most certainly go back there next time I need my car services.
Decent work
by 08/03/2016on
Service shop is nice and clean, waiting area best in area. Most work was done completely and correctly.
A 5 Star Experience
by 06/22/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Dean Hoyt, who is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. My situation consisted of selling a car for a family member and purchasing a new car for myself. Dean took the time to really listen to what I needed to accomplish. In my mind Dean worked double duty to make it easy for me to sell a car and find a car that I would enjoy driving everyday. He answered every question I posed to him in a timely and professional manner. Dean was pleasant every step of the way. In addition, I was able to experience the comradery of the staff at Soerens. They worked as a team to meet my needs and make me feel valued as a customer. You could see and feel the pride of the dealership they worked for. Working with Dean Hoyt at Soerens Ford was a positive experience. I highly recommend Dean and Soeren's Ford.
2015 Ford Edge
by 06/08/2016on
The initial on-line inquire/interest of the 2015 Ford Edge was a great start in the negotiating process and feedback was prompt. The internet staff followed-up with appointment reminders and quickly answered on-line questions. If for some reason the internet staff was not available they seemed to delegate to other sales staff to ensure a positive and quick experience. Overall, the dealership sales department used a teamwork attitude. The purchase of a new vehicle was a great experience!!
Car purchase
by 05/30/2016on
Adam and the Soerens team made my car purchase a pleasant experience. Everyone was very knowledgeable and answered all questions.
Ford Fusion
by 05/19/2016on
I received excellent service at this dealership. Todd was very helpful and willing to answer any questions that I had.
Vehicle purchase
by 05/18/2016on
I realy do like this place. Did actually enjoyed the entire time my wife and I spent there. Never felt any presure and the place feel very relaxed and comfortable. Very contemporary. You get nothing but a smile from everyone and our salesperson Todd R. is realy a nice guy. I felt like I was talking to a friend not a salesman. He never push me to buy anything but what I wanted. I am giving Todd and Soerens Ford five stars. Would definitely recommend.
New car purchase from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford
by 05/17/2016on
Recently we purchased yet another car from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford. We told John what we wanted and he quickly provided everything we were looking for in a new car. John was great at explaining our financing choices. He also served as a thoughtful sounding board when discussing various vehicle options we were considering. After the purchase, John took the time to fully explain how some of the new technology was different from the old. Whenever we have a question of an issue with/about a car, John is the person we contact. In our opinion, John Schultz is the consummate example of excellent customer service. Over the years we have purchased a number of vehicles from John. On each occasion he has assisted us to the point where he has made Soeren's Ford our "go-to" destination whenever we buy another vehicle. I have always recommended John to our friends and will continue to do so. Satisfied customers
Fun and Friendly Service
by 05/10/2016on
They were very professional with no pressure. Couldn't ask for more after having dealt with many other dealers that don't understand this concept.
A trustworthy dealership
by 05/06/2016on
Purchased a used vehicle from Sorens Ford & got a great deal and we had a very good experience. Got the car home and we found a problem. Sorens stood behind it 100% and fixed it completely to our satisfaction. Any dealership can sell a car, but only the truly great one's place customer satisfaction in front of all else, and in the end, that is all that matters! Mike & Deb M. Waukesha, WI
Great customer service
by 04/27/2016on
Todd was very kind and helpful during my visit. Instead of just telling me my engine air filter was dirty he actually walked out and showed me which was really nice. I will definitely come back the customer service was great.
Great Dealership
by 04/26/2016on
I cannot say enough great things about Soerens Ford. The thing that brought my wife and I to Soerens years ago was the past relationship we had with the best sales person in the car business, John Schultz. We have been dealing with John Schultz since 1986 and have never been disappointed with the whole car buying experience, from start to finish. Since John moved to Soerens years ago, we have purchased 6 vehicles and we have recommended many of our friends to the Soerens dealership. They have also purchased vehicles from them and they have been really happy about their experience and the recommendation we gave them. When we came to Soerens earlier this month it was to look at the new 2016 Fusion. While we were at the dealership we also ended up also looking at a 2010 Explorer to replace our 2009 Explorer. We ended up buying two new vehicles before leaving that day. From the moment you enter the newly remodeled showroom and get greeted by the Soerens employees, you feel at home. Everyone you talk to or walk by say hi to you and they all ask if they can help you out. Mike Walsh, the sales manager, and John Schultz took the time with us and never made us feel rushed or pressured to complete either of the deals. They treat you like family, which is very nice. I will say that has been true every time my wife and I have ever entered their dealership. When we came to pick up both vehicles the following week the closing process was seamless. While John was showing me how all of the new features worked on my new fusion, Mike Walsh worked with my wife on her Explorer and setting up her features. I will come back to Soerens in the future without a second thought because of John Schultz and Mike Walsh and the support people they employ to represent their brand. If anyone is looking for a new or used car, give Soerens Ford a look, you won't be disappointed. You have a very happy customer for life.
Fantastic customer experience
by 04/18/2016on
My wife and I were in the market for a late model pre-owned Ford Fusion and we had the pleasure of working with both Mike Wilson and Mike Walsh at Soerens Ford. They were EXTREMELY pleasant and friendly to work with. NO high pressure sales. They thoroughly assessed our needs and wish list and worked through the selection process with us. We ultimately purchased a new Fusion and the process went as smoothly as you could hope for. Kudos to the Mikes for giving us a superior customer experience.