Soerens Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
18900 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Soerens Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Oil change

by Emma0414 on 12/23/2018

Tyler took care of everything & we were on our way in a short period of time. He is extremely courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
124 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change

by Emma0414 on 12/23/2018

Tyler took care of everything & we were on our way in a short period of time. He is extremely courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Soerens Ford is the best!

by Sharkfin17 on 05/03/2018

My name is Chris Adams, your sales associate Frank went above and beyond his job description to take care of everything we needed. And let me add Ella one of your finance managers was by far the most efficient, personable, and loveliest employees I have ever met in the car buying industry. She and frank are a gem and should be so proud to have them part of the ford family. We want to thank them and Ford for making me the happiest car buyer ever. Best, Chris Adams

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Much faster than I thought.

by FirstVisit on 03/14/2018

The work was completed very quickly and my kids got a kick out of watching through the window.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by TJacobi on 06/24/2017

Fast service, and worked around my schedule so I did not have to make two trips. Dropped off, went to my meeting, came back, and it was ready to go. Great job, Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford F150

by BeermanPMS on 06/07/2017

Work was done immediately at time of appointment. Cost of repair was reasonable and the technician explained the repairs and got me on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

On time, nice staff, and clean

by Cgraffy on 09/21/2016

Staff was nice. Appointment started and finished on time and in the window they gave me. The building is CLEAN, even the bathrooms. There's a play area for kids, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn, soda. Staff gave me recommendations for future services that I'll need to have done eventually and provided estimated pricing. They also honor competitors coupons.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tailgate

by Sharkfin17 on 09/15/2016

They respected our time and everything was done efficiently and on time. This is our second time using the body shop and will definitely use it again if necessary.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Soerens Ford

by Bigaljr on 09/14/2016

The staff was very friendly, knowledgeable and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Flawless First Impression

by Chartwig523 on 08/23/2016

This was my first visit to Sorens Ford and I was very impressed. Not only did they meet my expectations but they exceeded them. Everyone I dealt with in the service department was friendly and knowledgeable. I felt welcome and appreciated. I will most certainly go back there next time I need my car services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Decent work

by mikeydo52 on 08/03/2016

Service shop is nice and clean, waiting area best in area. Most work was done completely and correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A 5 Star Experience

by EMeinecke on 06/22/2016

I had the pleasure of working with Dean Hoyt, who is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. My situation consisted of selling a car for a family member and purchasing a new car for myself. Dean took the time to really listen to what I needed to accomplish. In my mind Dean worked double duty to make it easy for me to sell a car and find a car that I would enjoy driving everyday. He answered every question I posed to him in a timely and professional manner. Dean was pleasant every step of the way. In addition, I was able to experience the comradery of the staff at Soerens. They worked as a team to meet my needs and make me feel valued as a customer. You could see and feel the pride of the dealership they worked for. Working with Dean Hoyt at Soerens Ford was a positive experience. I highly recommend Dean and Soeren's Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Ford Edge

by NewFordEdge on 06/08/2016

The initial on-line inquire/interest of the 2015 Ford Edge was a great start in the negotiating process and feedback was prompt. The internet staff followed-up with appointment reminders and quickly answered on-line questions. If for some reason the internet staff was not available they seemed to delegate to other sales staff to ensure a positive and quick experience. Overall, the dealership sales department used a teamwork attitude. The purchase of a new vehicle was a great experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car purchase

by boughtacar3 on 05/30/2016

Adam and the Soerens team made my car purchase a pleasant experience. Everyone was very knowledgeable and answered all questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Fusion

by armstrong5 on 05/19/2016

I received excellent service at this dealership. Todd was very helpful and willing to answer any questions that I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Dan001x on 05/18/2016

I realy do like this place. Did actually enjoyed the entire time my wife and I spent there. Never felt any presure and the place feel very relaxed and comfortable. Very contemporary. You get nothing but a smile from everyone and our salesperson Todd R. is realy a nice guy. I felt like I was talking to a friend not a salesman. He never push me to buy anything but what I wanted. I am giving Todd and Soerens Ford five stars. Would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford

by satisfied129 on 05/17/2016

Recently we purchased yet another car from John Schultz at Soeren's Ford. We told John what we wanted and he quickly provided everything we were looking for in a new car. John was great at explaining our financing choices. He also served as a thoughtful sounding board when discussing various vehicle options we were considering. After the purchase, John took the time to fully explain how some of the new technology was different from the old. Whenever we have a question of an issue with/about a car, John is the person we contact. In our opinion, John Schultz is the consummate example of excellent customer service. Over the years we have purchased a number of vehicles from John. On each occasion he has assisted us to the point where he has made Soeren's Ford our "go-to" destination whenever we buy another vehicle. I have always recommended John to our friends and will continue to do so. Satisfied customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fun and Friendly Service

by genesisfun on 05/10/2016

They were very professional with no pressure. Couldn't ask for more after having dealt with many other dealers that don't understand this concept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A trustworthy dealership

by Manalive63 on 05/06/2016

Purchased a used vehicle from Sorens Ford & got a great deal and we had a very good experience. Got the car home and we found a problem. Sorens stood behind it 100% and fixed it completely to our satisfaction. Any dealership can sell a car, but only the truly great one's place customer satisfaction in front of all else, and in the end, that is all that matters! Mike & Deb M. Waukesha, WI

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great customer service

by jb09191 on 04/27/2016

Todd was very kind and helpful during my visit. Instead of just telling me my engine air filter was dirty he actually walked out and showed me which was really nice. I will definitely come back the customer service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by TomandDonna on 04/26/2016

I cannot say enough great things about Soerens Ford. The thing that brought my wife and I to Soerens years ago was the past relationship we had with the best sales person in the car business, John Schultz. We have been dealing with John Schultz since 1986 and have never been disappointed with the whole car buying experience, from start to finish. Since John moved to Soerens years ago, we have purchased 6 vehicles and we have recommended many of our friends to the Soerens dealership. They have also purchased vehicles from them and they have been really happy about their experience and the recommendation we gave them. When we came to Soerens earlier this month it was to look at the new 2016 Fusion. While we were at the dealership we also ended up also looking at a 2010 Explorer to replace our 2009 Explorer. We ended up buying two new vehicles before leaving that day. From the moment you enter the newly remodeled showroom and get greeted by the Soerens employees, you feel at home. Everyone you talk to or walk by say hi to you and they all ask if they can help you out. Mike Walsh, the sales manager, and John Schultz took the time with us and never made us feel rushed or pressured to complete either of the deals. They treat you like family, which is very nice. I will say that has been true every time my wife and I have ever entered their dealership. When we came to pick up both vehicles the following week the closing process was seamless. While John was showing me how all of the new features worked on my new fusion, Mike Walsh worked with my wife on her Explorer and setting up her features. I will come back to Soerens in the future without a second thought because of John Schultz and Mike Walsh and the support people they employ to represent their brand. If anyone is looking for a new or used car, give Soerens Ford a look, you won't be disappointed. You have a very happy customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic customer experience

by Michael3170 on 04/18/2016

My wife and I were in the market for a late model pre-owned Ford Fusion and we had the pleasure of working with both Mike Wilson and Mike Walsh at Soerens Ford. They were EXTREMELY pleasant and friendly to work with. NO high pressure sales. They thoroughly assessed our needs and wish list and worked through the selection process with us. We ultimately purchased a new Fusion and the process went as smoothly as you could hope for. Kudos to the Mikes for giving us a superior customer experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
173 cars in stock
173 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
47 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
30 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes