1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I went to this dealership I was looking for a truck that Dutch Miller had advertised for 19,940 After test driving the truck it was apparent that there was something wrong with the steering. The salesman told me that he would have it fixed if i wanted the truck, I informed him that would be fine. After going the the process of being financed he told me the bank would only finance 60 months because the truck had 60,450 miles on it and that i would have to fix the steering myself. BUT.......But the salseman said i have another truck for you. Now get this.. The truck he showed me was a much lesser truck at $450.00 a month for 72 months. Oh but wait , this truck has almost 63,000 miles on it and is a much lesser truck that they will finance for 72 months? Dealer...WELL yea. OK let figure this up, Better truck less miles same price 60 months only because it has 60,450 miles on it. Less of a truck more miles at 72 months. Just doesent add up!!! Well come to find out they had the nice truck advertised for the wrong amount and wasent going to sell it to me because they knew if they priced it out of my range and said that I had to fix the steering that I would not take it. How do I know this?????Looked on the website Monday morning and the truck price had risen to $23,999!!!! Wow. Thats when I knew what had happend.Beware OF this DEALER!!!! I say Again BEWARE of THIS DEALER!!!!! Read more