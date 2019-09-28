Customer Reviews of Dutch Miller Chevrolet
Very Pleased
by 09/28/2019on
very good sales service. completely comfortable and no stress buying from them. Ryan took very good care of me as did the rest of the staff involved in my purchase. thank you!!!
Great Experience with staff!!
by 05/20/2019on
We had looked around at a few different lots but as soon as we went to Dutch Miller in Huntington Liz was there to help us, she was very patient as I looked around and was very knowledgable about every car I asked about. I even asked about a Tucson that I was thinking about and when I went to go look at it she had it waiting in the parking lot ready to test drive. Needless to say I did end up getting that car and she made it a great experience!!
Zero stars needs to be an option....
by 03/16/2019on
Wish we would’ve checked reviews before we bought here. All your staff does is lie. Nelson promised my fiancé a “deal” on his personal vehicle that he was going to be trading in. Once he got there, different story. However, he ended up buying the truck because it was the truck he really fell in love with. This truck also a dent that they promised they would repair. We have drove the truck up there TWICE now wasting time & gas all for nothing. The dent is still not repaired & it took the only worker there worth a damn to keep my fiancé from giving the truck back. No one even communicated to my fiancé that they would need to schedule an appointment through the body shop. Very poor communication. And when my fiancé tried to speak to Matt (the pre-owned sales manager) about his frustrations, he was very unprofessional and pointing his finger in my fiancé’s face. My fiancé eventually let him know how he really felt about the situation & Matt told us to “get out of here”. Never have I ever experienced such awful customer service. This is just a small summary of the events. There are other issues. I truly do not know how anyone even works or buys from Matt for I have never seen someone speak so poorly to paying customers. I will be calling higher up the chain to hopefully resolve the situation.
Not even 30days old, broke down!!!
by 01/22/2019on
We purchased a vehicle from Dutch miller Chevy a 2017 traverse used with about 40000 on it. Well we have had the car almost a month we’ve had it there twice for the brakes and now the thing is setting in my driveway broke down. They say bring it in how can I do that when it won’t run, they told us they couldn’t do anything about the brake pedal making the sound but if we wanted to shell out 300 it could be fixed. Car won’t stay running does every time you start it I understand it’s used but even used should last more than 30 days wo me putting 500+ dollars on it to keep it running. You see all the commercials bout family this family that, customer customer customer but its all a crock!!!! Save your time and money buy elsewhere.
Horrible
by 01/15/2019on
Sales team is dishonest. It is a complete waste of my time to say you're approved and then change what was said after coming in to the dealership
Amazing Staff!
by 11/15/2018on
The whole crew from sales to service at Dutch Miller was so patient and caring. Especially Nelson and Cameron! Thanks to all from Beth and Kimberly! ❤
A much better car buying experience than I've had anywhere else!
by 09/25/2018on
The Salesman I worked with was patient and happy to answer all my questions. When the initial car I was interested in proved to be more than I could afford, he worked with me to find the perfect vehicle for my desired monthly payment. I love this dealership and I love my new Cruze!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware Of This Dealer
by 05/30/2012on
When I went to this dealership I was looking for a truck that Dutch Miller had advertised for 19,940 After test driving the truck it was apparent that there was something wrong with the steering. The salesman told me that he would have it fixed if i wanted the truck, I informed him that would be fine. After going the the process of being financed he told me the bank would only finance 60 months because the truck had 60,450 miles on it and that i would have to fix the steering myself. BUT.......But the salseman said i have another truck for you. Now get this.. The truck he showed me was a much lesser truck at $450.00 a month for 72 months. Oh but wait , this truck has almost 63,000 miles on it and is a much lesser truck that they will finance for 72 months? Dealer...WELL yea. OK let figure this up, Better truck less miles same price 60 months only because it has 60,450 miles on it. Less of a truck more miles at 72 months. Just doesent add up!!! Well come to find out they had the nice truck advertised for the wrong amount and wasent going to sell it to me because they knew if they priced it out of my range and said that I had to fix the steering that I would not take it. How do I know this?????Looked on the website Monday morning and the truck price had risen to $23,999!!!! Wow. Thats when I knew what had happend.Beware OF this DEALER!!!! I say Again BEWARE of THIS DEALER!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dutch Miller Chevrolet is not just a name of a business, it is the name of a person, H. D. (Dutch) Miller who founded Dutch Miller Chevrolet in 1961 . In May 1976 Dutch raised the largest flag in the state in honor of fellow Marine LT. H. D. Scramuzza. Now owned and operated by Dutch's son, Matt and two grandsons, Chris and Sam Miller, the business has grown to include Hyundai, Kia, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram. We currently employ approximately 250 people and proudly serve the Tri-State from our Huntington, Barboursville and Charleston locations. We are the largest "Volume" dealer in the region. From SUV's and Vans to other award winning Hyundai's, Kia's, Chevrolet's, Chrysler's, Jeep's, Dodge's and Ram's, we have got it all. Our inventory also consists of a wide range of pre-owned vehicles meeting all of your vehicle needs.