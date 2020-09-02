Chuck Olson Chevrolet has been great!
by 02/09/2020on
Thanks to Daniels Djohan for his continued excellent service and support of my 2019 C7 Z06. I really appreciate his knowledge of motorsports and understanding the needs of a Corvette owner! Would highly recommend this dealership to the prospective Corvette owner.
Oil change and 30k service, steering wheel ball bearing
by 07/10/2019on
Great experience.
Bob Collins in my years of car buying, he is the best of the best.
by 01/08/2018on
My older model vehicle was falling apart, one thing after another. Bob Collins worked with me to get rid of it and helped seal a sweet deal on my wonderful new car! My parents plan to bring their business to him in the near future.
Defective Running Board 2016 Silverado
by 01/24/2017on
The chrome on my running board (drivers side) started to flake out after six months of owning the brand new truck. I brought it into the service department and they replaced it for free. Took about an hour. Very happy with the outcome.
A pretty good experience! :)
by 08/03/2016on
I thought that going through the Costco GM partnership program was pretty painless and helped to sped up the purchasing process. As a matter of fact I do not think I ever purchased a vehicle that fast before. I do wish though that lifetime oil changes for the life of the vehicle would have been offered, after all I did purchase the extended warranty. Also with the purchase of the extended warranty and GAP I would have thought that you would have offered a percentage point off the sales price. You're on my list of recommended dealers to buy from again. I put you up there with Clyde Revord and Good Chevrolet and would send family and friends your way.
I'm glad I came here
by 10/04/2015on
I had a real good experience buying a used 2007 Hyundai Sonata from Chuck Olson Chevy about a month ago. I found the car I was interested in online and went in to take a look at it. Within 60 seconds of getting out of my car, William K came out and greeted me. I told him the car I was looking at online, and within 5 minutes he had the car located and ready to look at and test driven. William acted like he wanted to sell the car and gave me good info about the car and its features, but didn't try to push me into it at the same time. A few days after the successful test drive, I decided I wanted the car as long as I could get a good price on it. I emailed William with the price I needed to get, and after a lot of back and forth phone calls, it looked like the sale wasn't going to happen over only $150. However the next day William went the extra mile, talked to a different manager, and got the deal done. So in the end, I ended up getting a very nice car at a very reasonable price, and the customer service when I was buying the car was exceptional. I don't plan on buying another car anytime soon, but next time I need to I will certainly take a look at Chuck Olson Chevy first.
unpleasant manager/part owner
by 08/07/2013on
on 8/5 looked at a 2010 toyota Was told that it was going to auction the next day if it didn't sell that very day. Listed price was $10,900. When I offered ten thousand, he didn't counteroffer anything. Just snarled" Bottom line-there,s no way you're you're getting this for $10,000"
Great Experience
by 08/27/2010on
Bill Koch helped me buy my first new car - a 2010 Kia Soul. And, I had a great experience. Since I was new to buying, everyone warned me about the pressure dealers can put on you. I did not feel pressured at all with Bill. I did my homework and narrowed it down to 3 models. I was honest about the other ones I was looking at. He encouraged me to go look and then let him know if he could help me out. He was extremely knowledgeable about the specific model I wanted - more so than the other two dealerships I visited. He was patient, answered all of my questions, and I did not feel pressured. A week or so later, I had it narrowed down between the Soul and a Honda Fit. And, Bill worked to get me a better deal and contacted me by e-mail since that was easiest with my schedule. Last week I went back to get my plates, and he saw me and put them on for me. He treated me just like the first time I met him, even though I had already bought the car from him. Also, every time I have gone in the staff has always been friendly.
Very bad and insulting sale manager, Carlos Aguilar
by 06/18/2009on
The dealer made an offer and when was contacted the next day, he denied the offer and want to mark the price up. He even told us to either buy it with is offer or take our business somewhere else.
It was a good experinece
by 05/30/2009on
this was to be my first ever brand new off the showroom floor car purchase. A friend Of mine had bought a Kia Spectra5 about a year before and I liked the car but I was also considering the Suzuki SX4 crossover and Chevy HHR. I did my on line research so now it was time to see who had the car I wanted. I was going to be very particular! after all, if I'm going to have car payments for the next five years, I wasn't going to settle or compromise! Several dealers contacted me but Bill Koch stood out. He made it very comfortable and pleasant. Not like the last time when I bought a used car from a dealer 10 years prior where I was treated very badly. the entire time spent was only a couple hours and I was driving home my new car that night!
Very poor service
by 10/22/2008on
I brought my 2008 Silverado in for service because my door lock didn't work. They took my door panel off and told me I needed a new actuator and had to order the part. After I left the dealer I noticed the door panel wasn't put back on properly. There was a 1 inch gap and it rattled. I figured I would wait until they installed the part to say anything about it. So the next week the part came in and I asked them to make sure the panel was put back into place properly. When it was finished the panel was still not put on properly, so I asked them to take it back and do it correctly. About a half hour later the service guy brought my truck back out and told me the way it was on was the right way and there was nothing they could do about it. I told them to compare it to to all the other trucks on their lot to see the big difference. At that point I was irritated that they insulted my intelligence by telling my the did it right and didn't think they were competent enough to work on my truck. And the door latch was not working correctly now as well. I took it to Bellevue Chevy the next day were they put the panel on correctly and found that the mechanic at Chuck Olson had broken the triangular plastic piece that fits on the window above the panel and the wire for the door lock was stretched. So now I have to take it back in again when those parts come in to fix Chuck Olsons mistakes. If they would have admitted to me that they messed up I could understand, but instead they chose not to hold themselves accountable, so I will never go back there for anything.
A second vote for Bill Koch
by 06/14/2008on
We got a Kia Rio yesterday. My husband and I had never bought a new car before, and the process was definitely intimidating. We had to have a car for my husbands new job. Time was an issue as we had to move, get a new car, and get him working all in the space of less than two weeks. We had emailed, and received a response from Bill almost immediately. We had already arranged financing, and went down to look at the cars. Bill was great. He took us on a test drive, and walked us through the process. He was very kind, and made the process very easy. Any worries I had about buying a new car faded away. He also got us a good deal, at about what we were hoping for to begin with. Then, one of the guys actually got financing with 5.49 APR, which beat our 6.99 APR. We didn't think they would be able to do that. All said and done, we are very happy with our experience at Chuck Olson Kia. When We need to buy a second car for me in a year, I know exactly where to go now.
Internet buyer? Ask for Bill Koch
by 02/07/2008on
My first email from Bill contained a break down with quote, fees, tax, everything. This was the least (well minimum) number of emails it took to get this much information broken down along with a valid quote. In the end, I decided not to go with a Kia Optima, but I was still very impressed by his quick email response time and personal touch. If you're looking for a Kia, talk to Bill.
