service Rating

I brought my 2008 Silverado in for service because my door lock didn't work. They took my door panel off and told me I needed a new actuator and had to order the part. After I left the dealer I noticed the door panel wasn't put back on properly. There was a 1 inch gap and it rattled. I figured I would wait until they installed the part to say anything about it. So the next week the part came in and I asked them to make sure the panel was put back into place properly. When it was finished the panel was still not put on properly, so I asked them to take it back and do it correctly. About a half hour later the service guy brought my truck back out and told me the way it was on was the right way and there was nothing they could do about it. I told them to compare it to to all the other trucks on their lot to see the big difference. At that point I was irritated that they insulted my intelligence by telling my the did it right and didn't think they were competent enough to work on my truck. And the door latch was not working correctly now as well. I took it to Bellevue Chevy the next day were they put the panel on correctly and found that the mechanic at Chuck Olson had broken the triangular plastic piece that fits on the window above the panel and the wire for the door lock was stretched. So now I have to take it back in again when those parts come in to fix Chuck Olsons mistakes. If they would have admitted to me that they messed up I could understand, but instead they chose not to hold themselves accountable, so I will never go back there for anything. Read more