Dishonest
by 12/01/2017on
The salesman lured me into the dealership by providing a low quote, but neglected to provide the costs of their "accessories". In addition, Jacqueline neglected to inform me that they did not have the vehicle I was inquiring about in the right color. She had multiple opportunities to do so the day I was coming in. At the dealership, I told her I didn't want to pay over $1,000 for floor mats, she got the GSM to reiterate to me that all their cars came with their [overpriced] accessories. He yelled at us and then stormed off. Save yourself some time and aggravation and drive a few miles to any of the handful of other Honda dealers in the area. At least they didn't charge for the balloon they gave to my daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I bought the car and am a happy customer !
by 11/29/2016on
Johnny Chen was great to work with. We went back and forth for months via email getting all the details worked out. He took me for a long test drive and everything he said they would do they did. Made sure my Certified car had a full tank of gas, two keys, and fixed what they said they would fix. When I picked up my car it looked awesome. I wish they would have negotiated the price down some more (don't we all) and not sold my name to SiriusXM who is now calling, emailing, and snail mailing me. Thanks but I dont need anyone selling my phone number and email address. I read lots of good and lots of bad reviews about Honda of Kirkland but people need to realize that they are dealing with a car dealership. Their job is to sell you a car and make a profit. It is the consumers responsibility to make sure the deal makes sense and works for them. If people did their homework and where more educated on vehicle values and shopped around to make sure they got a good deal instead of making emotional impulse purchases there would be more happy customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience in purchasing the certified Honda Accord
by 09/11/2016on
I have purchased certified Honda Accord last week. The price was on the higher side though but overall the experience was good. The car was delivered on time.
Utterly dishonest, look elswhere
by 06/26/2016on
Right along with other reviewers on this dealers scurvy and utterly dishonest sales tactics. Since others have given great detail on this, I don't need to. I will point out that as they began the litany of add-ons we 'must have',and having been through this crap before with car sales folks we just kept saying "Nope, don't need it". Trying to move it along and just get the car. When they got to insisting we pay them to license/register our car for $143, again we are saying "Nope, we can do it ourselves, state fee is $30." We stood our ground, and that is when they began giving us what I believe could be an illegal tactic saying only the dealership can be the ones to license/register the car! They would not budge, treated us like hillbilly morons, we said that's not true. They would not budge from what was a flat-out lie. So we walked out. Had the money, had everything right in front of them, and they lost us. Just putting out there as a warning: You have every right to do your own licensing and registration, around $30.. And if someone wants to do a check on them with the State, I would think this is illegal to tell customers that only the dealership can do the licensing and registration! (ps: right along with some of the other local comments, when the sales department is so dishonest, it makes you question their service department and take your maintenance elsewhere)
Avoid this dealership
by 04/01/2016on
I came to Honda Kirkland with the best intent of purchasing a car and was led around in circles of lies and deceit. During negotiations, the dealership made me an offer that I was considering, but before accepting the offer I asked to see all the fees associated with purchasing the car. The salesperson went to request the paperwork from the sales manager and when he came back he said "they're not cooperating." He scooped up the paperwork, including the registration for my trade-in, and left. I had to chase him down to recover my registration so I could leave. A few days later, the salesperson reconnected with me and we were able to resume negotiations (against my better judgement). I got the information I needed about the fees and told him I would accept the offer that was on the table at the time the previous negotiations fell apart, which they said was no longer acceptable. I was fed a series of weak excuses as to why they would not be able to honor their original offer. In the end, an agreement was made (what was I thinking??) and I was told the agreement was completed, but I would be able to pick up the car in 5 days. The next day, I was told that I hadn't signed the right paperwork and while I was on the way to the dealership the vehicle was sold to another party (or so I'm told). I'm not sure what to believe anymore. My advice: avoid this place at all costs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honda Civic Purchase
by 11/04/2015on
Service was really good. I had a good time and new sales representative Ethan was very genuine and tried to help me get the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast-talking and salesy
by 07/21/2015on
Shame on me for buying here. Salesmen were high pressure, made no connection with me or my family, and in classic car salesmen mode, twisted every number and ultimately took advantage of my lack of understanding about leases. I didn't get the deal I wanted upon further review of the documents they stuffed down my throat and pushed me to sign in all of 5 minutes. Manager didn't even have the guts to come and explain the numbers to me. Being honorable to my word, I pushed through and signed anyways, buying my last vehicle from this dealer. You would be better off buying at another Honda dealership. Great vehicle, greasy dealership.
Highly recommend
by 07/15/2015on
Great service from Jim Langlow He took the time to make sure I got the right vehicle and a great deal too
Honda of Kirkland? DO NOT DO IT
by 06/06/2015on
My story started when I tried to trade my Dodge Ram 1500 in for a new Honda accord. I spoke with Jacque Larson (Sales Person) who I met when I went one time to get some service done on my old car. So I was negotiating the sale with Jacque on her personal phone (Witch she gave me previously) and all the sudden I get her manager jump into the middle of the conversation (Unprofessionally and unexpected). So I asked her manager who are you and he stated I am her manager. I said How did you jump into the conversation? I did not give Jacque a permission to put me on speaker and have others listening to my conversation with you. However, they came up with so many different reasons which none make sense. My advice to do you is stay away from an unprofessional place and unprofessional people who try to rip you off. If you even decided to talk with those people make sure you know the value of your car before you talk with them and be very careful.
Very positive experience working with Jackie
by 06/01/2015on
I called the dealership to inquire about the specific Honda Odyssey and Jackie the saleswoman helped me. She's very responsive and she worked very hard to keep me posted of the findings and what program like Costco that I can use. She followed up on my questions and never dropped a ball. At the end, even though I bought from another Honda dealership since they've the car in stock, I feel that Jackie deserves a big THANK YOU for her work and dedication! She's awesome and I highly recommend her!
Great experience!
by 02/03/2015on
Great experience highly recommended Thanks Sato san!
Outstanding sales
by 01/12/2015on
I absolutely do no not enjoy looking for a new car, but Tanner really helped me understand what it was I needed. From the car I want to how to finance he was so helpful. He didn't push and he knew what he was talking about. I have never met someone so interested in his work and also when I told him I couldn't buy yet he didn't start looking over my shoulder to see who was next. He took me the whole way through. I will be back to purchase my CRV from him. I am also letting my numerous friends know where to go when buying a new Honda. Thanks Tanner you really rocked it!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing Sales Experience!
by 12/20/2014on
I have not left an online review before, but I had such a great experience at Kirkland Honda that I had to share. I live in Oregon, 4 hours away. I wanted a used 2013 Mazda3 iGrand Touring and they are hard to find. I found one at Kirkland and called and spoke with Joseph Murphy. Not wanting to waste driving for 4 hours, I asked him to candidly inspect and assess the car. He told me it was in amazing condition. We worked out the sales price over the phone (it was really priced to sell - I know, I researched this car extensively - but they dropped $100 to make up for the inconvenience of my having to drive so far, which really wasn't their problem, so nice of them to do), they emailed me paperwork and I emailed it back so that my in-person time would be minimized. When I arrived, Joseph had purchased a gift for my new Mazda (he had to go to the nearby Mazda dealer and buy it himself) and the car lived up to his description. I bought it - quick and easy, no pressure to sell me any warranty or anything else. Joseph then filled up my rental car with gas and returned it for me and I drove away in my new Mazda3! I soon got lost and Joseph walked me through how to get on track and back on the freeway home (I could have pulled over and used the navigation in my fabulous new car, but Joseph served as a personal nav system). I love the car and it was such a painless buying experience, minus the 8 hours of driving to get there and back! But worth it. Peter the sales manager was great and Joseph was amazing. Highly recommend Kirkland Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away from this place
by 09/20/2014on
Terrible place to buy a car from, from my after-buying-the-car experience. 1. They do a great job with sales talk. Make you a deal that looks okay. 2. Pretty much try and sell every service there is! (BEWARE) 3. But the worst is yet to come.... after you buy the car, they couldn't care less of who you are or what they promised (they were just words spoken by a salesman apparently). 4. Needless to say, I have been so frustrated just trying to get what I was promised (which was not much really). They lack respect, perhaps, because I have already bought the car from them? Made a mistake stepping in this place.
Best experience in car purchase so far
by 12/31/2013on
I talked to the sales person (Jacque). From the start, it was a pleasant experience. It was all about what my family and I wanted. As compared to any other dealers, where they just want to make a deal, this experience is far superior. I came back the next day to make some changes in the hire purchase contract, and was dealt with super fast and most respectfully. By far, the best car purchase plus post purchase experience of my life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
$700 for magic windshield chemical
by 06/05/2013on
I went to the dealer looking at the CR-V. I couldn't believe that in this day and age someone is out there doing the equivalent of the old undercoating scam. Honda of Kirkland preps every vehicle with a "magic chemical that makes the windshield 10 times stronger". And they charge about $700 for the scam. I swallowed hard and kept talking to them, because I liked the CR-V. They had sent me a letter offering 120% of KBB trade in. They offered KBB, after some prodding. After a couple of hours of negotiation the price went down $2K, and may have been fair, except for the magic chemical. But at the end of the day I decided to walk.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jim Langlow at HoKirkland is the man!
by 05/09/2012on
I had a great experience with our salesman Jim Langlow at Honda of Kirkland. I would recommend everyone talk to him when considering a Honda purchase. We found him to be very professional, patient, and great to work with. We bought a Civic 2012 at the end of April 2012 and there were no surprises. Everything was a breeze. Jim Langlow was not pushy at all. My girlfriend was a bit anxious about the process but after the test drive with him, remarked he was super easy to work with. He reminded both of us of my father, which is a very high complement. He gave us the impression he was eager to work with us but made us feel completely at ease through the whole experience. After we test drove, he said he'd be happy to discuss pricing with us but we told him we had to discuss whether we liked the used Accord better or the new Civic before discussing pricing. He understood and said to get in touch once we'd thought things over. I first got in touch with Jim by filling out a Costco form in February. Then we test drove in March and then got the car at the end of April. I wasn't anticipating getting a car so soon. Instead, we were thinking of waiting until August or so. But a week after our test drive, Jim called us back mid-April, asked where we were, and asked if we had a pull-the-trigger price. We gave it to him. He called us back 10 days later to let us know he was able to get us the price we asked for. It was a win-win for everyone. The car came with some free extras thrown in (door edge guard and wheel well molding). My Uncle and I drove in to pick it up. It was already configured. I spent about three hours looking it over, going through the paper work, talking to F&I, and then going through the financing for it. Throughout it all, Jim made sure to answer all of my questions and go through some important information about the car, taking car of it, and the technology in it. After that, I got to drive it home. It seems like every dealership has a variety of salesman (a friend had a less than positive experience with a different salesman from Kirkland) and Jim seems like one of the best. During my search, I spoke with 8+ dealerships in the Northwest but none made me feel more at ease than Jim. For those in the car search, I would also recommend speaking to Dean Najarian at Honda of Seattle and Robb McCalmon at Lynnwood Honda. They also seemed very professional, though I never finished my transaction. Both were able to match Kirkland's price (just wanted to arrange backups in case there were surprises, call me cautious) and seemed equally professional. But my girlfriend and I knew Jim would take care of us and we wanted to reward him with our business for taking care of us thus far. In the end, our trust was well placed. Jim made us feel at ease, no rush (though it took us over two months to finalize things), and made sure there were no surprises. Overall, I couldn't speak more highly of my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VIP Experience - 2011 CRV EX-L NAV
by 10/07/2011on
I purchased a 2011 CRV EX-L with NAV on 30 Sept 2011. I was more than thrilled with my experience purchasing my new vehicle from Honda of Kirkland. The exact color and model of CRV I wanted was not available, however, Larry Mallory went out of his way to find me the EXACT one I wanted, even though it was hundreds of miles away! Since I temporarily live out of the country, my loan transaction was completed by conversing over the phone and through email with Larry Mallory and Eric Rizer. When I arrived at the dealership all I had to do was go over the paperwork (Alex Gharai and Deborrah Kessinich made this an easy feat), sign and become familiarized with my new car. Alex Gharai was very knowledgeable about the specifics of my new CRV and patiently showed me what I needed to know to use the navigation system as well as other important details about my new vehicle. Larry Mallory, Eric Rizer and Deborrah Kessinich worked hard at getting me the best interest rate and deal for financing as well as giving me a great trade-in allowance on my older 4WD SUV. From the moment I walked in the door I felt like a VIP. I still have that same smile on my face. I LOVE my new CRV! Thank you Honda of Kirkland!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Kirkland, Amazing customer service!
by 08/06/2011on
These guys at Honda of Kirkland saved me they got me into the perfect car fast! i love my car and its exactly what i wanted, Adam Treat was my sales man and he was very easy to work with and we were done in less than an hour i recommend him and his team to anyone looking for a New or Used car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You don't need GAP or extended warranty for financing!!!
by 12/14/2010on
I went into Honda of Kirkland on 10/17 to look at a used Xterra. Dion knew I was coming and had the car waiting for me. Overall my experience with Dion was good. I wasnt able to get the price down at all but hey thats his job. I had recently filed for bankruptcy and he told me there was some type of fee they had to pay that was between $100-$200 to try and get me financed so he couldnt take it off the price, that may have been a little white lie but still overall I give Dion an A- he only gets a simply because Im not convinced about that special fee but still a very nice person. Then I was off to financing, this is where it gets good. My wife was with me and when we first sat down with Deborah and I argued with her about the extended warranty and GAP insurance. We were told we could not get financed without them. I then told her there was no way I was going to pay an additional $2700 for the warranty and $800 for the GAP. She then agreed to take off the warranty but insisted we leave the GAP on to get the best interest rate. In my naivety I agreed. We got financed at 5.25% I again asked if we really needed the GAP on there. She said yes the loan was a package deal and the credit union looked at the whole thing, that I should keep it on there and lock in the interest rate and I could take it off in 6 months. I then called the credit union who informed me GAP insurance was not needed and in fact they had their own for $450 if I was interested but did not require me to have it for financing or a lower interest rate. I went back in two days later with my wife to sign the last of the paper work. Deborah wasnt there so we dealt with Brian in finance, who was very nice. I told him I wanted the GAP taken off that it had nothing to do with getting approved, he agreed with me and promptly took it off. Brian gets an A. Deborah as you can probably guess gets an F. She did find us a great rate which I am thankful for but the way the extra insurance was pushed was unprofessional, unethical and extremely frustrating. Overall I give Honda of Kirkland a C- I did get a good car at an ok price with a good interest rate but a few very undo stressful days were involved. I dont think its fair for one person to bring a whole company down but a company is responsible for their employees! Bottom line, if anyone tells you you need GAP or an extra warranty to get financed IT IS NOT TRUE!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The worst Honda Dealer.
by 05/08/2010on
This is the 3rd time I am dealing with this dealership. All 3 times, the people were very rude to me for some reason. I think I should have stopped going there after they were rude very first time. But, it was my most recent visit when I got very disappointed. They changed their mind while they were talking with me. The sales associate told me they can give me the car with 19K, and I offered 18K. Then he went to his boss to ask if it is possible. At that point the boss came and he now wants to sell the car with 23K the original price, which is already 4K more than the other sales man offered me. When I said that to him he got angry and we left. I am not sure if the person didn't like me for my ethnicity or something like that but I found this much wired. I will not recommend anyone to this dealer.