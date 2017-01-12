5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a great experience with our salesman Jim Langlow at Honda of Kirkland. I would recommend everyone talk to him when considering a Honda purchase. We found him to be very professional, patient, and great to work with. We bought a Civic 2012 at the end of April 2012 and there were no surprises. Everything was a breeze. Jim Langlow was not pushy at all. My girlfriend was a bit anxious about the process but after the test drive with him, remarked he was super easy to work with. He reminded both of us of my father, which is a very high complement. He gave us the impression he was eager to work with us but made us feel completely at ease through the whole experience. After we test drove, he said he'd be happy to discuss pricing with us but we told him we had to discuss whether we liked the used Accord better or the new Civic before discussing pricing. He understood and said to get in touch once we'd thought things over. I first got in touch with Jim by filling out a Costco form in February. Then we test drove in March and then got the car at the end of April. I wasn't anticipating getting a car so soon. Instead, we were thinking of waiting until August or so. But a week after our test drive, Jim called us back mid-April, asked where we were, and asked if we had a pull-the-trigger price. We gave it to him. He called us back 10 days later to let us know he was able to get us the price we asked for. It was a win-win for everyone. The car came with some free extras thrown in (door edge guard and wheel well molding). My Uncle and I drove in to pick it up. It was already configured. I spent about three hours looking it over, going through the paper work, talking to F&I, and then going through the financing for it. Throughout it all, Jim made sure to answer all of my questions and go through some important information about the car, taking car of it, and the technology in it. After that, I got to drive it home. It seems like every dealership has a variety of salesman (a friend had a less than positive experience with a different salesman from Kirkland) and Jim seems like one of the best. During my search, I spoke with 8+ dealerships in the Northwest but none made me feel more at ease than Jim. For those in the car search, I would also recommend speaking to Dean Najarian at Honda of Seattle and Robb McCalmon at Lynnwood Honda. They also seemed very professional, though I never finished my transaction. Both were able to match Kirkland's price (just wanted to arrange backups in case there were surprises, call me cautious) and seemed equally professional. But my girlfriend and I knew Jim would take care of us and we wanted to reward him with our business for taking care of us thus far. In the end, our trust was well placed. Jim made us feel at ease, no rush (though it took us over two months to finalize things), and made sure there were no surprises. Overall, I couldn't speak more highly of my experience. Read more