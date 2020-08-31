sales Rating

Today was our 7th car purchase and this was by far the best sales experience we've ever had hands down. Jay was our sales associate and he was fantastic! Supper nice guy, not pushy and helpful. We told him what we "thought" our daughter wanted, he showed us what they had and my daughter ended changing her mind and going with something else. He didn't seem annoyed in the slightest, was able to find exactly what she hoped for with a smile on his face, I think (masks) ;) Jay you are awesome, my daughter is over the moon and thank you for making this a painless experience