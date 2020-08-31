Today was our 7th car purchase and this was by far the best sales experience we’ve ever had hands down. Jay was our sales associate and he was fantastic! Supper nice guy, not pushy and helpful. We told him what we “thought” our daughter wanted, he showed us what they had and my daughter ended changing her mind and going with something else. He didn’t seem annoyed in the slightest, was able to find exactly what she hoped for with a smile on his face, I think (masks) ;)
Jay you are awesome, my daughter is over the moon and thank you for making this a painless experience
Not your typical dealership. Felt more like an amusement park. We relaxed in the comfy waiting room with multiple big screen tvs and the free high end automated coffee machine and ice cold water. Kids played in the separate kids corner and on the free arcade video games. I even got in a back nine on the Golden Tee game while my wife bowled a few frames at Lucky strike and rode the motorcycle! We almost forgot we were there to buy a car. And the sales manager Andy was tantamount to an excellent concierge during our visit. Bravo!
Q Ali is the best salesman I've met in my 30 plus years of car buying experience. He answered every one of my questions I had and was very kind to me. He was never pushy and had amazing follow up after I left the dealership.
Highly recommend Q and Klein Honda.
Raj was our sales person at Klein Honda. He was knowledgeable, personable and super understanding. Raj helped us narrow down aour must haves and options in a pilot .
Reading and watching online videos is one thing but having a expert like Raj next to you another
Best car buying experience
I have been leasing cars Honda and non Honda for the past 10 years or so and this was by far the BEST experience I have ever had. Q Ali was so kind and made the leasing process so fast and easy. I've never been out of the dealership so fast with all the paperwork done. Q made me feel like a best friend and I will never go anywhere else ever again.
Klein Honda has customer for life because of the experience I received from Q and rest of the staff.
Great and friendly staff trying to give you the best deals Honda has to offer. Q Ali and everyone else at Klein Honda we had interaction with was super nice and helpful. Very relaxing car buying experience, every customer seems to be enjoying the car buying and service experience when we were there
I found Klein Honda very easy to work with and would like to especially thank the manager, Shain and our sales person Austin, A dealership south of Klein had informed us that their lifetime oil changes would be voided if we serviced somewhere else. We decided to take a chance and see for ourselves and glad we did. Not only was it a great deal, it was a better experience. Thank you Shain and Austin your patience, you both were amazing!
Evelynn was very friendly and helpful. She was able to help provide me all my possible options to find the perfect car to fit all my needs. Klein Honda in Everett has amazing customer service, a clean facility, and several cars to choose from.
We went in expecting the worst due to my financial situation, but thanks to Q Ali who helped us with car selection and Klein Honda finance department, particularly Keo and Ken. They helped me get into a car at the affordable payments.
God bless Q and rest of Klein Honda.
Let me just say thank you Q!! You are awesome. Q helped us get our 2018 Honda CR-V. We had a 2016 crv Lease. Q walked us through the process and show us the options, we ended up with newer model year for about the same payment. If you are in the market for a Honda lease be sure to check with Q at Klein Honda.
Let me just say thank you Q!! You are awesome. Q helped us get our 2018 Honda CR-V. We had a 2016 crv Lease. Q walked us through the process and show us the options, we ended up with newer model year for about the same payment. If you are in the market for a Honda lease be sure to check with Q at Klein Honda.
Recently We were shopping for a new vehicle, stumbled upon Klein Honda dealership website, Nice inventory, in terms of color choices and no preinstall add-ons unlike other Honda dealerships around the Everett area.
We read the reviews online about our sales person, more like a friend now, Q Ali, was patient and humble in our vehicle buying journey. Never once did we felt like pressured to make a decision.
Thanks Q for providing best car buying experience we've ever had in vehicle buying.
We spent several days deciding which vehicle to go with. Evelynn in eSales was patient and helpful at every turn. We ended up getting a CRV and were fortunate that Klein had such a great inventory. We switched colors three times.
Great experience.
CLEARANCE SALE GOING ON NOW, Great Incentives and Offers on all New and Preowned vehicles! Additional $1,500 Trade Bonus and Honda Service Maintenance included on our lease offers! Plus, LIFETIME WARRANTY and LIFETIME TOWING COVERAGE included on all New and Certified at NO COST. Plus, 24/7 Roadside Assistance included for 3 yr/36k miles! We also provide an Express Sales option where you can start your express deal online today and save time at our dealership. The Lifetime Warranty is good anywhere in the US and Canada and is for Unlimited Miles for as long as you own the vehicle. Plus service & repair at any licensed service shop. Our commitment is your COMPLETE OWNERSHIP SATISFACTION! Shop at KLEIN for a better car buying experience as we respect and appreciate our customers.
what sets us apart
Express Vehicle Buying
Longest family owned and operated Honda Dealership in the Northwest
KLEIN PROMISE - COMPLETE OWNERSHIP SATISFACTION
Lifetime Warranty and Towing Included at no charge