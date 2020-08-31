Klein Honda in Everett

Klein Honda in Everett

See AllINVENTORYNEWSALES
Klein Honda in Everett! Home of the Lifetime Warranty & Towing!
Visit dealer’s website 
10611 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98204
(866) 683-6012
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Klein Honda in Everett

5.0
Overall Rating
(42)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Anonymous on 08/31/2020

Amazing service and help was provided to us by Austin Kuehn. He was super helpful and friendly and helped us buy our car. 10/10 would come here again and buy with Austin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
157 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Anonymous on 08/31/2020

Amazing service and help was provided to us by Austin Kuehn. He was super helpful and friendly and helped us buy our car. 10/10 would come here again and buy with Austin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best sales experience l!

by Nicole on 08/31/2020

Today was our 7th car purchase and this was by far the best sales experience we’ve ever had hands down. Jay was our sales associate and he was fantastic! Supper nice guy, not pushy and helpful. We told him what we “thought” our daughter wanted, he showed us what they had and my daughter ended changing her mind and going with something else. He didn’t seem annoyed in the slightest, was able to find exactly what she hoped for with a smile on his face, I think (masks) ;) Jay you are awesome, my daughter is over the moon and thank you for making this a painless experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Eskridge experience

by Steve Eskridge on 08/26/2020

Outstanding sales service, friendly and professional and very knowledgeable about the Honda vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Low pressure good price

by CRV on 08/21/2020

These folks do it right. Great showroom, clean wait room. Told us what they could/couldn’t do and were never pushy..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Super great to work with!

by Runningmama on 08/21/2020

We worked with Elijah and he was very professional, prompt in his communication and flexible accommodating with us coming from out of town. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership!

by Amy on 08/10/2020

Smooth transaction. Austin walked us through all the systems and features and was extremely knowledgeable. The paperwork was a breeze. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very relaxed process

by Allison on 08/09/2020

Buying a car is always a little exciting and stressful but I felt that I was put at ease while working with John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fun fun fun

by ImpressedGuest on 12/13/2018

Not your typical dealership. Felt more like an amusement park. We relaxed in the comfy waiting room with multiple big screen tvs and the free high end automated coffee machine and ice cold water. Kids played in the separate kids corner and on the free arcade video games. I even got in a back nine on the Golden Tee game while my wife bowled a few frames at Lucky strike and rode the motorcycle! We almost forgot we were there to buy a car. And the sales manager Andy was tantamount to an excellent concierge during our visit. Bravo!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Q Ali is the best

by jessicaa4 on 12/13/2018

Q Ali is the best salesman I've met in my 30 plus years of car buying experience. He answered every one of my questions I had and was very kind to me. He was never pushy and had amazing follow up after I left the dealership. Highly recommend Q and Klein Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love my pilot thank you Raj

by Pilotguy on 12/13/2018

Raj was our sales person at Klein Honda. He was knowledgeable, personable and super understanding. Raj helped us narrow down aour must haves and options in a pilot . Reading and watching online videos is one thing but having a expert like Raj next to you another Best car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Q Ali the leasing expert for Honda Cars

by Nando on 12/12/2018

I have been leasing cars Honda and non Honda for the past 10 years or so and this was by far the BEST experience I have ever had. Q Ali was so kind and made the leasing process so fast and easy. I've never been out of the dealership so fast with all the paperwork done. Q made me feel like a best friend and I will never go anywhere else ever again. Klein Honda has customer for life because of the experience I received from Q and rest of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great and friendly staff

by Jimmatt on 12/12/2018

Great and friendly staff trying to give you the best deals Honda has to offer. Q Ali and everyone else at Klein Honda we had interaction with was super nice and helpful. Very relaxing car buying experience, every customer seems to be enjoying the car buying and service experience when we were there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Straight forward and easy

by Datwei on 12/12/2018

I found Klein Honda very easy to work with and would like to especially thank the manager, Shain and our sales person Austin, A dealership south of Klein had informed us that their lifetime oil changes would be voided if we serviced somewhere else. We decided to take a chance and see for ourselves and glad we did. Not only was it a great deal, it was a better experience. Thank you Shain and Austin your patience, you both were amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Evelynn provided amazing customer service

by Amazing on 12/12/2018

Evelynn was very friendly and helpful. She was able to provide me all of possible options to find a car that would satisfy all my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Evelynn provided amazing service

by Amazing on 12/12/2018

Evelynn was very friendly and helpful. She was able to help provide me all my possible options to find the perfect car to fit all my needs. Klein Honda in Everett has amazing customer service, a clean facility, and several cars to choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

God sent Angels at Klein Honda

by Beopen on 12/11/2018

We went in expecting the worst due to my financial situation, but thanks to Q Ali who helped us with car selection and Klein Honda finance department, particularly Keo and Ken. They helped me get into a car at the affordable payments. God bless Q and rest of Klein Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Klein and Q Ali

by Crvlove on 12/11/2018

Let me just say thank you Q!! You are awesome. Q helped us get our 2018 Honda CR-V. We had a 2016 crv Lease. Q walked us through the process and show us the options, we ended up with newer model year for about the same payment. If you are in the market for a Honda lease be sure to check with Q at Klein Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Klein and Q Ali

by Crvlove on 12/11/2018

Let me just say thank you Q!! You are awesome. Q helped us get our 2018 Honda CR-V. We had a 2016 crv Lease. Q walked us through the process and show us the options, we ended up with newer model year for about the same payment. If you are in the market for a Honda lease be sure to check with Q at Klein Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Q Ali provided best car buying experience

by HappyD on 12/11/2018

Recently We were shopping for a new vehicle, stumbled upon Klein Honda dealership website, Nice inventory, in terms of color choices and no preinstall add-ons unlike other Honda dealerships around the Everett area. We read the reviews online about our sales person, more like a friend now, Q Ali, was patient and humble in our vehicle buying journey. Never once did we felt like pressured to make a decision. Thanks Q for providing best car buying experience we've ever had in vehicle buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by HappyCRV on 12/11/2018

We spent several days deciding which vehicle to go with. Evelynn in eSales was patient and helpful at every turn. We ended up getting a CRV and were fortunate that Klein had such a great inventory. We switched colors three times. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

What a Suprise!

by GoDucks on 12/06/2018

What a surprise. We purchased our new Pilot from Keanu and had a great experience. He new all about the Pilot and made the experience fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
339 cars in stock
265 new58 used16 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
87 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

CLEARANCE SALE GOING ON NOW, Great Incentives and Offers on all New and Preowned vehicles! Additional $1,500 Trade Bonus and Honda Service Maintenance included on our lease offers! Plus, LIFETIME WARRANTY and LIFETIME TOWING COVERAGE included on all New and Certified at NO COST. Plus, 24/7 Roadside Assistance included for 3 yr/36k miles! We also provide an Express Sales option where you can start your express deal online today and save time at our dealership. The Lifetime Warranty is good anywhere in the US and Canada and is for Unlimited Miles for as long as you own the vehicle. Plus service & repair at any licensed service shop. Our commitment is your COMPLETE OWNERSHIP SATISFACTION! Shop at KLEIN for a better car buying experience as we respect and appreciate our customers.

what sets us apart
Express Vehicle Buying
Longest family owned and operated Honda Dealership in the Northwest
KLEIN PROMISE - COMPLETE OWNERSHIP SATISFACTION
Lifetime Warranty and Towing Included at no charge
Additional $1,500 Trade Bonus
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes