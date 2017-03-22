5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Never have I had such a divergent sales experience as I had at Campbell Nelson Nissan on January 11, 2014. I was assisting my daughter in the purchase of a new car and we had been visiting different dealerships in the Lynnwood area. I ask my daughter if she wanted to go to Campbell Nelson since I related my positive impression with its sales department when I bought a Versa five years ago for her sister. She had driven her sisters Versa and she said she would like to test drive the 2014 model. My experience with the sales staff five years ago at Campbell Nelson was exemplary, professional and warm. On Saturday when we walked through the door, we were met by Salesman, Baron M. Right from the onset, Mr. M. behavior was simply bizarre. He did not ask us our names, neither did he offered us water, tea or coffee. We sat down and he asked us what model we were interested in and we informed him that we wanted to test drive a Versa Sedan. He immediately started pushing the Versa Note. My daughter informed him she was only interested in the Versa Sedan. He wanted to start negotiating for a price for the car. I showed him an ad from Nissan Eastside that showed a price of $11,000. I stated that is where I would like to start negotiating. I informed him that Campbell Nissan was closer to where I live and that I bought another Versa five years ago and I like the customer service. I came back to Campbell Nelson due to my first experience and a sense of customer loyalty. I finally asked if I could get a cup of coffee. He said sure and directed me to the service department whereupon I stood up and went to get a cup of coffee. I did not expect Mr. M. to get coffee for me, but I did expect an offer of a cup of coffee. After I return, I said we would like to take a test drive. He continued to try to negotiate. My daughter again said she would first want to do a test drive to see if she like how the car handle. If she did not like the way the 2014 Versa Sedan handled, she planned to check out the Ford Focus and the Mazda 3. So we did not want to waste time negotiating if she did not like the cars handling. Mr. M. continued to press us to negotiate. He imparted that he wanted to get us the best deal but any deal would have to be approved by his manager. He further stated that his commission on each car is a fixed commission so there was no impetus for him to try to sell the car at an expensive price or a lower price. I guess he said this statement to provide the appearance that he was representing our interest and that he would get us the lowest rate possible. I thought this statement odd. First of all, I thought it disingenuous on his part to make such a statement and secondly, I was taken aback because it showed that he had no loyalty to Campbell Nelson, his employer. What I came away with such a statement was that he was interested only in his own expediency to line his pocket with a fixed commission. His loyalty was only to himself and made himself appear like the stereotypical Used Car salesman. He continued to press us to negotiate and my daughter once again and politely explained she wanted to test drive first before negotiating. He ignored my daughter again and kept asking what I was willing to pay for the car. At that point I insisted on a test drive. He then left the table and went to talk to his manager. I do not know at that time what he related to the office manager. Unbeknownst to the manager, I heard the manager say not to give us a test drive. Mr M. returned and told us that he was not going to give a test drive. I asked why and he just motion to the front door to my daughter and me. I again asked why and informed him I was thinking paying cash for the car and he replied That does not make any difference. He then feigned receiving a call on his cell and again rolled his eyes to the front door summarily dismissing us. That is when I decided I had enough of this rude, self-important, egocentric sleazy [non-permissible content removed]. My daughter said, Lets just leave! Instead of heading to the front door, I turned around and went to the Office Manager. I asked the manager why he told Mr. M. not to give us a test drive. He related that Mr. M. told him that we wanted to test drive the Versa Sedan at Campbell Nelson, but were going to buy the Versa at Eastside Nissan. I informed the office manager that was not the case that we wanted to see want Campbell Nelson would offer us after we did the test drive. I did tell him we were also considering Eastside Nissan, but since I had bought another Versa from Campbell Nissan, I wanted to give Campbell Nelson first shot at us. He apologized and said he would request Mr. M. to let us test drive the Versa. At this point I had enough of Mr. M.s rudeness and mendacity. I told the Office Manager I wanted another salesman. The Office Manager had another salesman, Roy V., to assist us. What a night and day difference in customer service when comparing Mr. M.s self-absorbed disparaging demeanor versus Mr. V.s professional and business-like manner. Immediately Mr. V. asked us our names and asked us to sit down. After talking to us, he went to retrieve some brochures on the Versa Sedan to give us. He returned and asked if would like some water, tea or coffee. He made us feel welcomed and respected as customers. He then stated his approach to customer service was akin to inviting someone to his home for dinner. We explained to him that we wanted to test drive the Versa Sedan before negotiating and he said No problem, lets go for a test drive. My daughter and I took the test drive with Mr. V. He pointed out a number of features of the car to my daughter as she was driving. He encouraged us to take it onto I-5 to test the engines pick-up when merging onto the expressway. We returned to the dealership, sat down and began to negotiate a price. Throughout the entire negotiating he was respectful and cordial. I have purchase approximately 10 new cars in my life and I have to admit the experience with Mr. M. is ranked as the poorest example of customer service I have ever experienced. I would not buy a pack of gum from this guy. Mr. V., on the other hand, is an amazing salesman, possessing true negotiating skill, a true concern to represent Campbell Nelson in a positive light. On those rare occasions you have the pleasure to meet with an individual whose work ethic, loyalty and commitment to the job renews your faith in outstanding car salesmen. I must admit I did have a certain degree of Schadenfreude, since Mr. V. was able to pocket the fixed commission for the sale and Mr. M. was left with nothing. Mr. V. possesses two attributes that are rarely found in a car salesman. Praise is in order for his commitment to exceptional customer service and for possessing that rare sense of accountability that few employees have today. So if you are looking for an outstanding salesman with a pleasant and cordial deportment, someone with the determination to see a job through, and someone who is always willing to make that extra effort for the customer, you need to look no further. His integrity and professionalism will do any customer, (and ultimately to Campbell Nissans reputation), a great service. So if you plan to purchase a car, please ask for Mr. V. You will not be disappointed. Mike B Read more