Campbell Nelson Nissan
Customer Reviews of Campbell Nelson Nissan
This is ONE STAR review. Do not waste your time here
by 03/22/2017on
Don't waste your time with the Campbell Auto Group. I have been trying to contact them to buy out my lease for the past month and a half. I called and left voicemails on several occasions for two different finance managers- Ron and Compassion were the names on the voicemail, and neither returned my call. So I submitted a request for contact for lease hand in on their website and I got a call straight away from their sales team member- Matty. They only called because they were hoping to get me into a new Nissan once I told them I was buying out my car, they were no longer interested and said to come in to see finance and they will handle the bill of sale. So my husband calls and actually gets to speak to Ram, another finance manager, explains we have organized finance through BECU and just need to organise the disclosure statement and bill of sale. Arrive and Ram states he does not provide the odometer statement unless we are financing through them but he can organize all the paperwork and we can still go through BECU. Thanks again for wasting my time and the misinformation Campbell Nissan! I explain that I don't want to pay more than what we would doing it through BECU. Show him the payoff letter I obtained from Nissan Finance showing $15524 payable. Even though there is a discrepancy in the loan of an extra $485, he explains it away as Registration and State Fees, even though we had just paid our registration and that Nissan Finance wouldn't know the correct figures?! This is a large company people, I should have known then to run. He omits that he is charging us $150 as a document fee, which is totally negotiable and not required by the state of Washington, meaning he does NOT need to charge us this. After repeatedly (more than 5 times- pre-submitting the credit check, pre-signing any documents) asking him about the discrepancy and him not disclosing it as well as quickly brushing over it at the time of signing. I feel that he completely lied and misrepresented the facts. I also want to state that I did at one point get a call from their Customer Service Manager, Jon, after writing a review on yelp. I tried on three occasions to call him back but he did not have voicemail set up so I left a message with the receptionist. A week and a half later and still no call from the CUSTOMER SERVICE MANAGER! I will not buy, nor service my vehicle with Campbell Nissan and I will let all of my friends know about the utter lack of service and transparency at this dealership and to run not walk away from this dealership. While I wasted more money with them you dont have to!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't trust these used cars salesmen
by 07/16/2015on
Lesson learned. Do Not Trust These Guys!!!! I wasted 5 hours of my life buying a Used Car from these guys. I looked at a bunch of Leafs and settled on one (I thought) had all the features I wanted. They indicated a particular car had all the features I wanted - as stated on their website and verbally by the salesperson. I signed the docs and put down a deposit. After two days of waiting for the car to be ready to pick up, I called to check on it and the salesperson informed me that it did not have Quick Charge - a key requirement I stated upfront. I talked to the Sales Manager and he told me it was my fault - I should have verified that the car had every single feature that they had represented and that I should not trust their website or salesperson. It was my fault that they misrepresented the car on their website and verbally. They are buying and selling Used Leafs so fast that they do not what cars are on their lot and what featured they have. It was a disorganized mess on their lot - I looked at 10 different cars and they weren't sure which cars had what features. They buy the cars at auction and add them to their website before they have them on the lot. They do not double-check what features they have. Luckily they agreed to refund my deposit or I would be stuck. I will never step foot on their lot again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest John O.
by 05/21/2015on
Where was this guy when I bought my last three cars? I've always had pretty good luck with the cars I've owned... I'm just not keen on the process. This time I wanted something different and happened to get hooked up with John O. He made the process so easy. Asked questions I would never have though of and helped narrow things down to a really great car. He was patient and tuned in to what was a good fit for me. No pressure, no BS, just friendly helpful information. Next time I'm in the market... I'll be back.
not happy
by 09/21/2014on
I just got back from Campbell Nissan and was totally deceived. John will say it was a misunderstanding. If that's the case, he must have been to stupid to understand what I reiterated several times on the phone (come on down) or he shell gamed me. Either way I won't be buying from Mr. K. again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
After sale service went to 0
by 08/31/2014on
I bought a nissan leaf 8/5. salesman told us we can charge leaf anytime when they are opened. now they put a out of order sign can't charge the leaf. 8/30 I have seen they were charging to new leaf buyer, so I tried to charge it, employee came out cable is not working ask me to stop charging it. When I told him it was working few minutes ago then the cable is on order not to charge until new cable arrives. This isn't a good service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
But it here, fix it somewhere else.
by 05/14/2014on
Five stars for the sales/financing department and ZERO STARS for the service department. Bought a CPO Leaf. Matty in sales made the process quick and easy. I went in with a pre-approval from my bank and he worked with Cambell-Nelson's in-house financing department to find me an even better interest rate....the tech who drove my car after I bought and brought it in for a battery/range test left his radio station on my radio and food crumbs in my car :(
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful Experience
by 03/24/2014on
I was referred to Greg S. at Campbell Nelson Nissan by a friend. I found a car that I liked online and contacted him. By that evening I was driving home in my new car. Not only was Greg friendly and helpful, he didn't pressure me into purchasing the vehicle. He also made sure I knew everything about the car and made great recommendations on the coverage I should get since it was a used vehicle. I also worked with Susie in the financing department who did a wonderful job of making sure I got the best possible financing rate possible. She was friendly and made the stress of making a big purchase less intimdating. Overall, it was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Night and Day Sales Experience
by 01/12/2014on
Never have I had such a divergent sales experience as I had at Campbell Nelson Nissan on January 11, 2014. I was assisting my daughter in the purchase of a new car and we had been visiting different dealerships in the Lynnwood area. I ask my daughter if she wanted to go to Campbell Nelson since I related my positive impression with its sales department when I bought a Versa five years ago for her sister. She had driven her sisters Versa and she said she would like to test drive the 2014 model. My experience with the sales staff five years ago at Campbell Nelson was exemplary, professional and warm. On Saturday when we walked through the door, we were met by Salesman, Baron M. Right from the onset, Mr. M. behavior was simply bizarre. He did not ask us our names, neither did he offered us water, tea or coffee. We sat down and he asked us what model we were interested in and we informed him that we wanted to test drive a Versa Sedan. He immediately started pushing the Versa Note. My daughter informed him she was only interested in the Versa Sedan. He wanted to start negotiating for a price for the car. I showed him an ad from Nissan Eastside that showed a price of $11,000. I stated that is where I would like to start negotiating. I informed him that Campbell Nissan was closer to where I live and that I bought another Versa five years ago and I like the customer service. I came back to Campbell Nelson due to my first experience and a sense of customer loyalty. I finally asked if I could get a cup of coffee. He said sure and directed me to the service department whereupon I stood up and went to get a cup of coffee. I did not expect Mr. M. to get coffee for me, but I did expect an offer of a cup of coffee. After I return, I said we would like to take a test drive. He continued to try to negotiate. My daughter again said she would first want to do a test drive to see if she like how the car handle. If she did not like the way the 2014 Versa Sedan handled, she planned to check out the Ford Focus and the Mazda 3. So we did not want to waste time negotiating if she did not like the cars handling. Mr. M. continued to press us to negotiate. He imparted that he wanted to get us the best deal but any deal would have to be approved by his manager. He further stated that his commission on each car is a fixed commission so there was no impetus for him to try to sell the car at an expensive price or a lower price. I guess he said this statement to provide the appearance that he was representing our interest and that he would get us the lowest rate possible. I thought this statement odd. First of all, I thought it disingenuous on his part to make such a statement and secondly, I was taken aback because it showed that he had no loyalty to Campbell Nelson, his employer. What I came away with such a statement was that he was interested only in his own expediency to line his pocket with a fixed commission. His loyalty was only to himself and made himself appear like the stereotypical Used Car salesman. He continued to press us to negotiate and my daughter once again and politely explained she wanted to test drive first before negotiating. He ignored my daughter again and kept asking what I was willing to pay for the car. At that point I insisted on a test drive. He then left the table and went to talk to his manager. I do not know at that time what he related to the office manager. Unbeknownst to the manager, I heard the manager say not to give us a test drive. Mr M. returned and told us that he was not going to give a test drive. I asked why and he just motion to the front door to my daughter and me. I again asked why and informed him I was thinking paying cash for the car and he replied That does not make any difference. He then feigned receiving a call on his cell and again rolled his eyes to the front door summarily dismissing us. That is when I decided I had enough of this rude, self-important, egocentric sleazy [non-permissible content removed]. My daughter said, Lets just leave! Instead of heading to the front door, I turned around and went to the Office Manager. I asked the manager why he told Mr. M. not to give us a test drive. He related that Mr. M. told him that we wanted to test drive the Versa Sedan at Campbell Nelson, but were going to buy the Versa at Eastside Nissan. I informed the office manager that was not the case that we wanted to see want Campbell Nelson would offer us after we did the test drive. I did tell him we were also considering Eastside Nissan, but since I had bought another Versa from Campbell Nissan, I wanted to give Campbell Nelson first shot at us. He apologized and said he would request Mr. M. to let us test drive the Versa. At this point I had enough of Mr. M.s rudeness and mendacity. I told the Office Manager I wanted another salesman. The Office Manager had another salesman, Roy V., to assist us. What a night and day difference in customer service when comparing Mr. M.s self-absorbed disparaging demeanor versus Mr. V.s professional and business-like manner. Immediately Mr. V. asked us our names and asked us to sit down. After talking to us, he went to retrieve some brochures on the Versa Sedan to give us. He returned and asked if would like some water, tea or coffee. He made us feel welcomed and respected as customers. He then stated his approach to customer service was akin to inviting someone to his home for dinner. We explained to him that we wanted to test drive the Versa Sedan before negotiating and he said No problem, lets go for a test drive. My daughter and I took the test drive with Mr. V. He pointed out a number of features of the car to my daughter as she was driving. He encouraged us to take it onto I-5 to test the engines pick-up when merging onto the expressway. We returned to the dealership, sat down and began to negotiate a price. Throughout the entire negotiating he was respectful and cordial. I have purchase approximately 10 new cars in my life and I have to admit the experience with Mr. M. is ranked as the poorest example of customer service I have ever experienced. I would not buy a pack of gum from this guy. Mr. V., on the other hand, is an amazing salesman, possessing true negotiating skill, a true concern to represent Campbell Nelson in a positive light. On those rare occasions you have the pleasure to meet with an individual whose work ethic, loyalty and commitment to the job renews your faith in outstanding car salesmen. I must admit I did have a certain degree of Schadenfreude, since Mr. V. was able to pocket the fixed commission for the sale and Mr. M. was left with nothing. Mr. V. possesses two attributes that are rarely found in a car salesman. Praise is in order for his commitment to exceptional customer service and for possessing that rare sense of accountability that few employees have today. So if you are looking for an outstanding salesman with a pleasant and cordial deportment, someone with the determination to see a job through, and someone who is always willing to make that extra effort for the customer, you need to look no further. His integrity and professionalism will do any customer, (and ultimately to Campbell Nissans reputation), a great service. So if you plan to purchase a car, please ask for Mr. V. You will not be disappointed. Mike B
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My great car buying experience
by 05/22/2013on
I needed a new car and went and saw John O. JohnO showed me manny new and used cars. He was very friendy and infomative. They had such a great selection of new cars it was hard to choose. He was very patient during the whole process. I was 100% satisfied with the experience and highly recommend JohnO and will be using him for any future auto needs i might have. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Roy's expertism
by 01/14/2013on
Roy is an excellent salesman. he helped get a very good car. he worked with me professionally to validate all that i said to him. obviously, my ordeal with the insurance company was painful but ROy, he made it simple for me. he promised to keep the car for me, he said, "the car is yours when you bring the money." today the insurance company has paid me and i am glad that Roy kept his promise. five thumps up = five star salesman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the car and had great time buying it!
by 12/11/2012on
Worked with Jon T. to buy my Nissan Leaf. He was quite informed and helpful in a low key and honest way. The deal was both easy and fair with no gimicks. I'll be back for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A retirement present to myself!
by 12/10/2012on
After 11 years with my beloved 2011 Pathfinder and 31 years of teaching I decided it was time to treat myself to a new car. I am a creature of habit and this was not a decision I took lightly. I appreciated my salesman, John O.'s knowledge of the cars I was interested in. His personable manner made my decision almost as easy as ordering a latte. John was extremely helpful explaining every feature of my new car.I drove away feeling 100% comfortable with my purchase! I look forward to sending my friends and family members to Campbell Nelson to see John O.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Job
by 11/24/2012on
I have never liked the car buying experience, but Campbell Nelson was great. Salesman, John K., did a great job, knowledgable, informative, no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience of my life.
by 10/10/2012on
My wife and I were recently in the market for a used car. We had searched around the area looking at a few different places when we found Campbell Nelson Nissan. I will admit that my wife and I are credit challenged and have made some poor decisions. At most dealerships this makes you a second class citizen and a experience that you would rather trade for anything else in the world. From the minute we made contact with our salesman, Mark M. on the phone to the minute we drove off the lot I would have never known I had credit problems. Mark made us feel like we were just as important and a customer who could walk in the door and drop cash for anything on the lot. Mark was very patient as we looked at cars and decided what we wanted. Mark was all around a great person, personable but not over bearing, answered questions but provided no pressure. When it was all said an done I felt like I bought a car from a friend not a stereotypical used car sales person. I sent Mark an email after the sale and summed it up like this. My wife and I have been married for 18 years and in that time we have done this process a couple times. This was the first time my wife ever left the dealership with a smile on her face and truly happy about the experience she just had. As her husband and best friend this could not have made me any happier. I have began to refer everyone I know to this dealership and as long as I live in this area I will never buy a car from anyone else. By the way, we bought a barely used Nissan Cube and LOVE it. I know from the outside they look a little weird, but after driving it for two weeks now I am hooked. GREAT CAR, GREAT SALESMAN, WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing dealership
by 08/26/2012on
My salesperson Roy answered all of my questions that I had about the car, he also explained everything I needed to know about the car before I left the dealership with the car. I will come back whenever I need to buy another car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
this sales rep was one of a kind
by 06/14/2012on
I am not a fan of car dealers because I associate them with hovering salespeople who talk about their hobbies and interests and assume I am their friend. I like sales people who are polite, constantly answering informational questions, and putting my questions together to see the direction I might be going. And of course, no pressure. My experience with John Kelch at Campbell Nelson was outstanding. A thoroughly intelligent associate in my buying process. I went in to check out a car he quoted online and he was all respect, all attentive, and so helpful that I understood he knew our needs and wants. The test drive was perfect...no chit chat, just car talk. The suggestions, questions and guidance afterwards led my husband and I to our perfect choice, an Altima, and a different one than we initially went to see. Our purchase experience started at 5 pm and ended at about 9 pm..with everyone staying late to help us. Everything done quickly (the long time was our decisionmaking!) Everyone at the dealership was eager to help us ...and again, polite, friendly, and caring. Completely changed my view of car dealers and I will do all my servicing at Campbell Nelson because their customer service ethic seems to be in all departments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 06/08/2012on
I should have saved myself a lot of time and hassle and gone straight to Campbell Nelson. Ray Ishak was clear and straight forward. Got a great deal and was in and out in less than one hour.take my advice do not fall foot the fake ads specially the one only price. the dealers in Bellevue auburn and burien are but fake bait and switch ads. Thank you Ray and Campbell Nelson. You have a customer for life
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Nissan Frontier
by 06/08/2012on
We had a great experience we were just window shopping when I contacted Ray for additional information on the 2012 Nissan I was very pleased that he was over and beyond helpful, which in turn we decided the time was right to buy. He had all the answers in a timely fashion. NO question was ignored, doing business all by phone this was the easiest vehicle we have ever purchased. We would buy again in the future. Ray was awesome. No pressure sale or calling off the hook. We are very happy with the transaction thus far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buyer
by 06/08/2012on
It was my first time going through the dealership process. It did not take very long but I didn't feel rushed or pressured. I walked out with a respectable deal and the car I needed. Good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jon T. was great
by 06/02/2012on
Definitely one of the best experiences I've had. Jon was very proffessional and the paperwork was done quickly. Thanks to everyone at Campbell for making my purchase a fun experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/01/2012on
I had a great experience at Edmonds Nissan location. My sales associate was Jon Taschner and he was very helpful and I didn't feel pressured. I plan to revisit for future questions/ purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes